Thousands of people rushed the runway at Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan — it was a scene of chaos as the final planes took off, harboring the last U.S. troops and Americans citizens leaving the country. It was a desperate final attempt for many Afghans to flee as the Taliban regained control of Afghanistan’s government.
The chaos, death and disorganization of the U.S. military’s withdrawal from Afghanistan can only be blamed on one person: President Joe Biden, the man who put it all into action.
Over half of the U.S. population supported the military withdrawal from the country, but 61% disapproved of how Biden handled the situation. Biden originally stated the withdrawal would be executed in a safe and organized way, and he stressed that it was unlikely that the Taliban would regain control of the country. However, all of Biden’s promises seem to have come up empty. His administration and the military were heavily scrutinized for the ways they dealt with the withdrawal — he’s criticized not just by Republicans, but by Democrats as well. From ill-informed and murderous drone strikes to issues admitting Afghan allies into the U.S.for protection, Biden’s overall approval rating dropped to 44.9%, a significant blow compared to his rating of just under 50% in early September.
Shah Mahmoud Hanifi, JMU professor of history and an expert on the Middle East and Afghanistan, said Biden’s criticisms are “founded upon the timetable of withdrawal that was set by the Doha Agreement.”
The agreement was signed in February 2020 by Trump and the Taliban; it stated that the U.S. would withdraw all troops by May 2021, or the Taliban would retaliate against the remaining U.S. troops. The date was eventually extended to Aug. 31 before Biden’s original plan to withdraw all troops by Sept. 11.
In regard to the immediate fall of the Afghan government, Professor Hanifi explains, “the Doha Agreement did not include the [government of Afghan president Ashraf Ghani]… which is ultimately an explanatory reason for the collapse.” The swift fall of the government and “the necessity then to do the evacuation as it was done was really a responsive one,” Hanifi said. The set time period and the purely reactionary response heavily contributed to the disorganization and rush to withdrawal.
Another pressing issue in regard to the U.S.’s departure from Afghanistan is the roughly six million refugees left behind, including many Afghan civilians who aided the U.S. military during the two-decade occupancy in the country. Most Afghans who worked directly with the U.S. government and military have been granted entry into the U.S.; however, thousands more refugees are left trying to flee the country. Iran and Pakistan are the two countries taking in the majority of Afghan refugees, and together, they host over 2.2 million refugees.
Those who defend Biden and his withdrawal plan may point fingers at former Presidents George W. Bush and Barack Obama, who were both presidents during the U.S. takeover of Afghanistan in the early 2000s. Bush originally sent troops into the country in response to the Sep. 11, 2001, attacks by terrorist organization Al Qaeda. Many supported the decision to invade at the time, as a result of the devastating effect of 9/11 on the U.S.
American support over U.S. presence in the region decreased throughout the years, with many citizens beginning to question the point of the war. An NBC News poll taken in mid-August on U.S. citizens’ support of the war in Afghanistan over the years showed that 61% of Americans believe the war wasn’t worth it. Former President Obama mentioned pulling U.S. troops out of the country during his presidency yet never followed through. After years of attempting to win this infamous “forever war” by increasing military pressure, former President Donald Trump discussed negotiations and also never followed through.
President Biden isn’t directly responsible for the war in Afghanistan, but he’s directly responsible for his withdrawal plan and the ensuing consequences. Are military withdrawals ever completely successful? No. Do they normally end peacefully? No. This has been proven time and time again in history — perhaps the greatest example is the bombing of the Japanese cities of Nagasaki and Hiroshima by the U.S. after WWII. President Eisenhower ended the war but left behind two demolished Japanese cities. All of this, however, doesn’t change the fact that Biden’s withdrawal was problematic, disorganized and deadly.
The only promising result of the withdrawal is that the U.S. is no longer involved in an endless and useless war. The issue isn’t the U.S.’s departure from Afghanistan but rather Biden’s incompetence in handling the situation. The loss of innocent lives, the refugee crisis, the Taliban’s rapid rise to power — all are true because of the chaotic and disorganized withdrawal plan led by Biden.
