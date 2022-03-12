The video game industry has grown rapidly over the past decade, with the advancement of new technology and an increase in a diverse array of relatively high-quality games, such as Elden Ring, Animal Crossing: New Horizons and Ghost of Tsushima. The industry isn’t all fun and games, however.
Along with more popularity, the industry has also suffered accusations of promoting a toxic work culture for its developers. And as roughly 36% of developers are under the age of 29 and 61% are under the age of 34, according to the International Game Developers Association (IGDA), recent graduates make up a large portion of abused workers.
According to the 2021 IGDA Developer Satisfaction Survey, 55% of employees in the video game industry worked long hours, extended overtime or “crunch” time, which is extra work after the team is thought to be failing to achieve scheduled development milestones. During crunch times, 35% of employees worked 50-59 hours a week, 13% worked more than 60 hours a week and 2% worked more than 80 hours a week.
For those first entering the professional world, overtime is a great opportunity to not only make extra cash but also to get on their boss’ good side. However, this isn’t the case for most video game developers. Forty-seven percent reported long hours were a standard expected by their employers and, due to laws that don’t require overtime pay for some computer professionals , workers are forced to work long hours for less money.
Eric Stark, associate professor of business management at JMU, asserts that while occasional crunch times can be a good thing, it’s a serious issue when crunch time turns into a crunch culture.
“The distress of seemingly unrelenting high task demands at work can lead to employee burnout as evidenced by symptoms such as emotional exhaustion, depersonalization and inability to recognize personal accomplishment,” Stark said. “This constant high-task-demand work environment is not sustainable from a human systems perspective. We need rest and a time to recharge.”
Electronic Arts (EA) is infamous within the video game industry for their mistreatment of workers. A blog post published in 2004 by the spouse of an EA employee exposed the company’s unrealistic and abusive treatment of workers. According to the post, employees were expected to work more than 80 hours a week without overtime compensation, and those who couldn’t handle the pressure were told to work somewhere else.
Since then, EA has settled two class-action lawsuits and promised to improve worker conditions. However, reports of abuse continue. The production of EA’s Anthem, released in 2019, was criticized for its harsh internal deadlines and exploitation of workers. The game was poorly received among critics and, in response, production leaders shifted much of the blame toward developers. Not long afterward, EA announced that after a year of low profit margins, it would lay off 350 workers.
In North America, unions within the industry are almost nonexistent. Last year, Vodeo Games made history as the first North American video game company to allow worker unionization. Unfortunately, no one else has followed the small company’s lead, leaving most workers unrepresented, and overtime continues to be the industry standard.
Reform seems unlikely, as, according to an article by The Washington Post, employee lawsuits are lengthy, expensive and difficult to win and can ruin a person’s future career prospects within the industry. This affects recent college graduates in particular, as their relative inexperience and poor financial footing leaves them with little opportunity to stand up for themselves.
Pressure isn’t just found on the development side of video games, either. According to an article from Science Daily, major esports competitors suffer similar psychological stress to professional athletes.
“[The esports] scene isn’t an easy one to be in,” Brandon Caldwell, senior and former employee at esports company Evil Geniuses, said. “Perfection is expected every time you walk in the door to work.”
The industry’s infamy could pose a serious question for many students interested in a career in video games. Eighty-hour work weeks, a lack of worker representation, widespread discrimination and poor job security are just some of the reasons students might decide against a career in video game development.
Mia Hazeldine-Ross is a senior international affairs major. Contact Mia at hazeldmg@dukes.jmu.edu. For more editorials regarding the JMU and Harrisonburg communities, follow the opinion desk on Instagram and Twitter @Breeze_Opinion.