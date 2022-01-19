It’s been over one year since the violence that transpired Jan. 6, 2021, at the U.S. Capitol, and the lack of consensus about what occurred is troubling. There’s a split consensus regarding the event and its implications for the future of U.S. democracy.
Polling by PBS Newshour, NPR and Marist was conducted at the beginning of this year to see how the public views the events of Jan. 6 one year later. They found that 49% believe it was an insurrection, 25% saw it as an act of political speech protected under the First Amendment and 19% saw it as unfortunate but something that should be left in the past.
Polls conducted earlier this month by YouGov, a market researching firm, also indicate that Americans are divided in thought on Jan. 6 and the future of democracy. YouGov’s poll shows that only 68% of Americans believe the events at the Capitol are a “sign of increasing political violence,” with 32% seeing it as an “isolated event.”
Split understanding at this level causes concern for the future of our democracy and elections. If individuals see this event as an isolated event, it’s more likely to happen again. Previous rallies by other alt-right groups have seen a recent surge in public displays in the last few years. The Unite the Right, Unite the Right 2 and Justice for J6 rallies have proved that the alt-right has become increasingly comfortable with displaying their views. The response by these groups to the events of Jan. 6 has led to many sympathizing with those who were arrested. A report by The New York Times investigated online forums where discussions about Jan. 6 occurred.
“The groups have mostly focused on positioning the Jan. 6 rioters as heroes and martyrs and encouraged people to push local political leaders toward a far-right agenda,” The Times said.
Since alt-right groups are now advocating for their members to make more public stances and displays regarding their views, the U.S. could see more events like the attack on the Capitol but at the local level of government.
With the Jan. 6 committee hearings starting this month, citizens should stay honed in on the intricacies and outcomes of the hearings to better understand how our government views the events and what it says about the future of politics and elections. These committee hearings will set the precedent for how the U.S. should view future events like the violence witnessed one year ago.
The televised nature of these hearings makes it easily accessible for anyone to stay up-to-date on the decisions made by the commission. U.S. House Judiciary Committee former counsel Michael Conway stressed the importance of watching the televised hearings in an opinion piece for NBC News.
“Instead of information filtered through the partisan prism of cable TV and the internet, televised hearings would allow citizens to make their own judgments based upon witness testimony and evidence,” Conway said.
Currently, there are nine seats housing seven Democrats and two Republicans. The committee aims to follow a similar structure to the 9/11 Commission, but they’re lacking some public support. Critics of the commission are resisting its efforts because they feel it doesn’t uphold its bipartisan commitment to the investigation. These critics should acknowledge the severity of the events of Jan. 6 and support this committee just as they did with the 9/11 Commission.
With committee hearings on TV, viewers can see the decisions made by the committee through an unbiased lens. It’s easy to be overburdened by the number of harrowing polling statistics and the influence of partisan media coverage, so the unfiltered screening allows people to come to their own decisions through unbiased footage.
Senior Ethan Scribano feels that limiting the exposure of news to only partisan outlets would lead to bad results.
“The nature of for-profit news will only further the polarization of this and other issues,” Scribano said. “Any sort of biased news outlet runs stories and says things to rile up its viewers and get more views and higher ratings.”
The steps taken by the committee to ensure that the footage of the hearings is live and lacks commentating from outside sources should be applauded. It can be hard for individuals to want to watch events like this without commentary, but the committee’s website provides a streamlined way to watch the hearings live and find the latest news so those who are interested don’t have to parse through troves of media channels designed to sway opinion.
YouGov’s aforementioned poll shows that 62% of Americans now expect violence over losing in future presidential elections, seemingly indicating a new norm for future elections held in the U.S. This statistic, paired with another finding that 66% of Americans feel that U.S. democracy is threatened, paints a troubling future for politics.
With citizens now viewing violence as a possibility in response to political disappointment, who’s to say that another violent event like Jan. 6 couldn’t happen again? If we watch closely and accept the outcomes, the odds of that happening again are slim.
Junior Austin Haight notes the importance of staying informed on the hearings.
“I think it’s important citizens remain informed on the outcomes and information from the hearings because the idea that there was a conceptual plan reinforcing this event and aiming to utilize the chaos to try to produce a different election result broke barriers for democratic order in the U.S.,” Haight said.
These hearings will help find what went wrong, who’s to blame and what we can do to prevent it from happening again. Citizens and students should make it their priority to stay up to date.
According to The Washington Post, the select committee has decided to air hearings from the beginning of January into late spring. The committee hearings have aired on national television, and links to other screenings can be found on the webpage for the select committee to investigate the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.
Luke Pineda is junior political science major. Contact Luke at pinedalm@dukes.jmu.edu. For more editorials regarding the JMU and Harrisonburg communities, follow the opinion desk on Instagram and Twitter @breeze_opinion.