It’s terrifying to be an Asian American, especially now, but it’s never been easy.
Six Asian women were murdered in Atlanta on March 16, and it’s disappointing to see major news outlets publishing headlines that aren’t bringing up the major details. The language of The New York Times’ headlines on the story have faced criticism on viral social media posts for not being more explicit.
#StopAsianHate is flooding the internet, and even celebrities are condemning the surge in hate crimes.
“We need to stop the dehumaniaation of Asians,” Gemma Chan said on Instagram. “Please spread awareness, check in on your Asian friends because we are not ok.. educate yourself and others on the model minority myth and the long history of anti-Asian racism.”
Chan is right. I’m seeing a lot of support, but I wonder how many people are trying to make a difference.
One issue we face as Asian Americans is the model minority myth, in which we’ve historically been stereotyped as the type of minority that other ethnic minorities should emulate. In the ’80s, white people viewed us as “hard workers with good family values.” This is harmful because this assumes that Asian struggles aren’t valid because we’re “accepted” by American society.
Almost every story I click on is about preventing Asian hate, but I wonder how educated my non-Asian peers are about our deep history of oppression. There are endless social media posts on advocacy, but it’s education leading to prevention that’s key to supporting the Asian American Pacific Islander (AAPI) community. Asian women are fetishized and exoticized, and people joke about a “yellow fever.” This stems from oppression.
This fetishization is a result of globalization, such as in war and conquest. During World War II, U.S. soldiers were deported to East Asian countries like Japan and saw Asian women as “alluring and seductive” or “docile and vulnerable.” This view is toxic and has merged into the mainstream through Asian entertainment.
For example, Sooyeon Lee, a columnist for The Strand, said K-pop often goes hand in hand with the appropriation of Korean culture and fans obsessing over Korean features.
It’s frustrating because it seems like society obsesses over us, but it wants to kill us.
In the past year, there’ve been nearly 3,800 instances of discrimination against Asians. A study from the Center for the Study of Hate and Extremism at California State University also found that overall, hate crimes decreased by 7% in 2020, but anti-Asian hate crimes surged by 149%. This dramatic increase in hate is likely a result of COVID-19 because of the disease’s origins in China. Asian Americans were associated with the disease early in 2020, and it hasn’t gotten any better.
This treatment isn’t new to relatives like my father.
He was always afraid I’d be bullied growing up. He’d always tell me stories of how his classmates made fun of his food at lunch — he’d always throw it away to prevent the jeering — and how they’d stretch out the skin of their eyes to imitate him.
I grew up trying to be white to avoid this, and my friends called me a “banana.” Yellow on the outside, but white on the inside. When I was younger, I was proud of this. I felt shame in being Asian, and in a way, I was afraid to be Asian.
I appreciate those who are supporting the AAPI community on social media, but sometimes, the support feels surface level. Aside from scrolling on Instagram, I hope people are educating themselves on hate crimes, donating to fundraisers that are supporting victims of hate crimes and their families and educating themselves on Asian American oppression to gain a better understanding of our experiences.
I also hope people are checking in with their Asian friends.
Wake up... your Asian friends and family are deeply scared, horrified, sick to their stomachs and wildly angry. Please please please check in on us, please please please stand with us. Please. Your Asian friend needs you, even if they aren’t publicly grieving on social media. x— Lana Condor (@lanacondor) March 17, 2021
“Wake up,” Lana Condor said in a tweet. “Your Asian friends and family are deeply scared, horrified, sick to their stomachs and wildly angry … Your Asian friend needs you, even if they aren’t publicly grieving on social media.”
Kailey Cheng is a media arts and design and writing, rhetoric and technical communication double major. Contact Kailey at thebreezeculture@gmail.com.