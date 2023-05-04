Weather Alert

...FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 9 AM EDT FRIDAY... * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 33 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...In Virginia, Augusta, Rockingham, Western Highland and Eastern Highland Counties. In West Virginia, Western Pendleton and Eastern Pendleton Counties. * WHEN...From midnight tonight to 9 AM EDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. &&