Many students who attend JMU can attest to little parking availability, preventing them from getting to class on time. I’m one of these students.
In all my time at JMU, there’s never been a semester without frantic attempts to find a parking spot in one of the parking decks available to commuter students. Lacking proper allocation of resources to fix parking inaccessibility, the problem will only get worse as JMU’s student population continues to rise.
Flashback to mid-January: It was the first day of class, and I was more than ready to start my last semester at JMU on a good note. Being punctual has always been a priority of mine, so naturally, I left my off-campus apartment at 10 a.m. for my first class at 11:10 a.m. On paper, this seems like more than enough time to make the six-minute drive to campus, find a parking spot in the Warsaw Avenue Parking Deck and even hop in line at Starbucks if I felt up to it.
Though, what I didn’t foresee was the sea of students swarming Warsaw, wielding their vehicles like war machines in the pursuit of a single open parking spot. I suppose I hadn’t learned my lesson after attending JMU for 2 1/2 years.
After an exhausting 45-minute battle, I nearly lost my patience. I had driven up and down Warsaw a dozen times, only to give up and head over to Chesapeake Avenue Parking Deck, just to see those damned red letters light up on the sign near the entrance: FULL.
It was only after I made a trip to the roof and was on my way back down that I was lucky enough to catch a student on their way out. I had to roll down my window and beg them for their parking spot, even though they hadn’t even reached their car yet. They obliged, and I followed them closely, trying to act as if I hadn’t found access to the only open parking space on Main Campus.
They arrived at their car, and I positioned myself to swiftly pull into the spot as soon as they had cleared the way. Though, like piranhas chasing the scent of blood, there were several other students prepared to play bumper cars for a chance at that lone, coveted spot. Luckily, I was able to pull in just as another car began turning in from the other side. Better luck next time, buddy.
Despite my well-fought victory, I was still late to class. Sigh.
The issue of limited parking access isn’t new. Even with the recent construction of the Ballard Parking Deck on East Campus, the number of available commuter spots for students is far outnumbered by the number of students who use personal vehicles to get to campus everyday.
Among the five main parking decks available to students, there are 3,575 commuter parking spots. Out of 19,550 undergraduate students, roughly 14,500 are eligible for JMU parking permits; freshmen — for the most part — aren’t allowed to park on campus. This massive disparity between the number of parking spots needed versus the number available is a sign of either poor planning or just plain negligence on JMU’s part.
To be fair, this isn’t an easy problem to fix. Ballard Parking Deck alone cost $24.3 million, which is 4% of the school’s operating budget. Parking solutions aren’t easy to come by, and the school has invested a significant amount in creating more parking availability on East Campus. Though, due to its distance to the majority of on-campus buildings, Ballard Parking Deck is often left with hundreds of open spots in peak hours of the day.
JMU Parking Services didn’t respond to The Breeze’s request for comment before publication deadline.
Junior Nina Manser, who usually parks in either the Warsaw Avenue or Chesapeake Parking Decks, struggles to find a spot every day.
“I usually have to wait in lines just to get into the parking garages, especially in Warsaw, and if I am able to find a parking spot, it’s usually on the very top levels,” Manser said.
It seems like parking inaccessibility is as integral a part of the JMU experience as a Mappy or getting Starbucks in Carrier Library. Students have become all too acclimated to the inefficiency of JMU’s on-campus parking options, and it’s foolish of the school to not recognize that this can be the primary reason why students don’t come on campus as often as they could.
“If I don’t have to come on campus for anything other than class, I won’t,” Manser said. “[The lack of parking availability] prevents me from using resources like the library, or coming to office hours or just spending more time on campus in general. I’ll really only come to class and then leave because it’s too difficult to come back on campus.”
Not to mention, in the event that a student is unable to find a parking spot on campus, it’s simply adding salt to the wound, as an annual parking permit costs an obscene $300. What’s the point of fleecing the student population for parking permits that they won’t be able to take full advantage of?
While the hurdles to solve such a deep-rooted issue might be too high to result in any immediate improvements, there are steps the school can take to provide better parking amenities for the student population.
“I think some improvements could be maybe to use more of the regular lots that are assigned to professors … turning more of those into commuter parking lots, or also expanding upon the current parking decks to make them bigger and have more capacity since they are in the most central parts of campus,” Manser said.
In the Warsaw Avenue Parking Deck, faculty parking on the first two levels could be reallocated to other locations to allow for hundreds of extra commuter vehicles to fit in the parking deck. Mason Street Parking Deck, which is usually reserved for faculty and Hotel Madison patrons, could be better used either by allowing for more faculty parking or even opening the deck to commuters.
Regardless of what solutions the school eventually pursues, parking inaccessibility is prevalent and deserves priority as JMU becomes more and more overcrowded with commuter vehicles.
