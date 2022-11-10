Having had different social media platforms at my disposal for my entire life, I can attest that creating an online account with a fake birthday or email is an easy task. So, if kids were doing it 10 years ago, what’s stopping them from doing it now?
Every social media platform has an age restriction, and most require a minimum age of 13 for users. The age restriction exists so young kids don’t find themselves looking at inappropriate content, contacting strangers or engaging in cyberbullying. These restrictions are a great idea in theory, but in practice, there are endless ways around the restrictions and privacy settings in place.
In a culture where being disconnected from the internet means being disconnected from peers and friends, young kids want to become users now more than ever. According to a study by Common Sense Media, in 2021, almost 40% of kids ages 8-12 are using some form of social media. In 2022, the Mayo Clinic found that 97% of people ages 13-17 use a social media platform.
Regardless of whether a parent meticulously supervises their child’s social media, there’s never a guarantee that the kid isn’t exploring outside the boundaries set in place. The Huntsman Mental Health Institute said a large percent of the young adult population is at risk for suicidal thoughts because kids and teens who use social media are three times as likely to suffer from depression than those who don’t use social media.
Earlier this fall, The New York Times reported that a London court blamed the suicide of 14-year-old Molly Russell on the social media company Meta, which now owns Facebook and Instagram. The content Russell viewed was described as “so disturbing and distressing” that it caused a child psychologist to lose sleep. The coroner added social media “affected [Russell’s] mental health in a negative way and contributed to her death in a more than minimal way.” The court decided Instagram had caused Russell’s diagnosed depression and lead to other mental health struggles including her thoughts about suicide.
Russell’s case is extreme but unfortunately it’s not unlikely, especially with the rising number of young users on social media apps. It’s imperative parents and kids follow age restrictions because the longer one is exposed to social media, the more likely they are to fall prey to the negative mental health effects.
“Social media is an outlet where you can portray this person or this character who’s not necessarily who you are in real life,” senior psychology major Michael Barnes said, “and I think this disconnects people from reality if you’re overusing it.”
Some parents are able to appropriately monitor their kids’ social media accounts, however that’s not the case for all. No matter how effective the sensitivity or parental controls on a social media platform may be, there will always be risk of exposure to inappropriate content, strangers and cyberbullying. If there’s an age restriction on an app, users and parents’ should adhere to it.
