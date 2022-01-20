In The United States, adults on average spend more than 10 hours a day looking at a screen and with the pandemic, that average has only increased. Today almost everything can and is done online. People can shop, make appointments, attend classes, and read books with a single device, but there are some downsides to this advancement in technology.
Emily Conroy, a senior media arts and design major, said their doctor suggested that excess screen time could be worsening their migraines. Emily also reported other symptoms like dry eyes and poor sleep common for those who spend a lot of time staring at screens.
“I have tried sitting back and taking breaks and it does help some, but unfortunately with the amount of screen time required everyday with school and work, those methods can only do so much,” said Conroy.
According to the The American Optometric Association, eye discomfort, poor sleep, and headaches are common symptoms of digital eye strain.
The same source says digital eye strain is an umbrella term for visual impairment or discomfort due to prolonged screen use. The blue light from screens, whether from a phone, computer or any other device, is close to ultraviolet light on the electromagnetic spectrum, making some hypothesize that extended screen use may have similar ocular effects to sunlight.
Additionally, macular degeneration, a serious condition that can result in permanent visual impairment, can occur from excess exposure to ultraviolet light, especially during puberty. While macular degeneration is more commonly an age-related issue, lens manufacturers have advertised blue-light-blocking glasses as a potential preventative measure that people can take to reduce eye strain.
Research has shown a positive relationship between screen use and eye strain, but in reality, that relationship isn’t strong enough to warrant serious concern. According to Harvard Medical School, screens don’t produce enough blue light to cause significant long-term damage, such as macular degeneration.
At worst, screen use disrupts the circadian rhythm, making it more difficult to sleep at night, but a study by the National Library of Medicine found that blue light-blocking lenses capable of filtering out 100% of blue light were ineffective in reducing eye strain and negative effects on sleeping. Most of the blue light-blocking lenses currently on the market only block about 20% of blue light.
A similar study from the American Journal of Ophthalmology (AJO) concluded that there was no significant difference between blue light glasses and ordinary lenses in reducing the symptoms of digital eye strain.
Blue light filters can range from around $20 to a few hundred dollars, but none support long-term visual acuity or improve sleep, as many lens manufacturers have falsely advertised, according to the AJO.
Not all companies have gotten away with such advertising. In 2017, Boots Opticians, a U.K.-based company that heavily advertised blue light lenses, was fined $45,774 for misleading claims published in Time Magazine that falsely asserted blue light filters could prevent eye disease.
The claim wasn’t supported by evidence, and neither are the claims other companies have made about their lenses. With extensive research suggesting that blue light filters don’t work in the first place, more companies should’ve come under scrutiny, not just those lauding its miraculous health benefits.
Even simple claims, like how it reduces eye strain, should be evaluated.
Companies who make unsubstantiated claims are engaging in predatory behavior that has a significant impact on college students in particular.
Young adults, especially college students, spend more time using screens than other age groups but tend to have less reliable sources of income. Companies take advantage of genuine health concerns to make money from those who can least afford it.
Instead of purchasing blue light filters, research shows that other methods are far more effective in promoting eye health and good sleep habits. The American Academy of Ophthalmology recommends keeping screens at arms length, avoiding them an hour before bed and taking an occasional break.
Most importantly, if a person is worried about their eye health, they should contact an optometrist who doesn’t also sell glasses, as they may have a financial incentive to recommend blue light glasses.
