Nintendo has produced incredibly advanced devices, such as the DS, DSi and the Nintendo Switch, which provide a seemingly endless variety and number of games for people to enjoy. Children are often restricted by rules that their parents enforce and are subject to certain standards, both in school and at home.
For young adults, they’re often overwhelmed by their busy lives in school or at work and may feel burdened by their stress and responsibilities. The balance that must be maintained in real life often limits people’s freedom and choices and even disorients people’s ability to effectively communicate about these thoughts and emotions.
The Official Journal of the American Academy of Pediatricspublished an article titled “Electronic gaming and psychosocial adjustment” that covered a study conducted by Professor Andrew Przybylski. The study’s objective was to explore how the amount of time playing video games accounts for both positive and negative psychosocial adjustment based on children and adolescents aged 10 to 15. Participants completed assessments of psychosocial adjustment and reported the typical daily hours spent playing games.
Relations between various levels of engagements and indicators of psychosocial adjustment (positive or negative) were examined. The links between these different levels of adjustment were minimal but statistically significant, leaving room for more research on the subject. Generally, low levels of engagement indicated higher life satisfaction, but high levels of engagement weren’t strongly linked to lower life satisfaction.
Although video games may be used as an escape from real-world problems and are connected to lower life satisfaction, this doesn’t mean that video games are harmful to one’s personal well-being. There are so many variables that determine a player’s engagement and the amount of gameplay time. In some ways, video games give the mind a break from itself, allowing it to remove the consciousness from anxiety and burdening stress that gives it the boost it needs in order to move forward. In other ways, it may provide people with an unhealthy safety net that allows people to feel remiss from the real world, placing their reality in virtual gaming experiences.
Ultimately, the positive effects on well-being can only be achieved through control and balance, which allows a player to find enjoyment in a temporary, virtual escape but to also remain connected to the real world. Virtual worlds should never replace a person’s reality, but they can provide the mind a break from stress and overwhelming responsibilities. Without moments of ease and rest, the brain wouldn’t be able to find the motivation to continue where it matters the most.
Within my own young adult culture in college, people are often hindered or even paralyzed by the insurmountable stress that accumulates, and this includes myself. When I was growing up, I had earlier versions of Nintendo devices and games, but my grandmother felt that I wasn’t living in the real world, and she took them away. School wasn’t nearly as stressful than it is now, but having an escape gave me something to look forward to outside of real life.
Even now that I have more personal freedom, my choices and activities are still restricted by the schoolwork on my plate and the stress that encompasses my thoughts. Recently, I’ve been using the Nintendo Switch and playing “Animal Crossing: New Horizons.” This has provided me with an avenue of escape from the stress of schoolwork, and I’m able to use it as a creative outlet to relax my brain from overwork.
There’s a balance that has to be maintained between escaping the stress of the real world and not allowing it to consume you. The positive effects of Nintendo games can be insurmountable, and the games are a much healthier alternative to other avenues of escape from stress and overwork.
Madison Roach is a senior WRTC major. Contact Madison at roachma@dukes.jmu.edu.