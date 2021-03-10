Weather Alert

...RAPID WILDLAND FIRE GROWTH POTENTIAL TODAY... Gusty winds and rapidly lowering humidity will result in an enhanced risk of rapid wildland fire growth today. Humidity will drop to around 25 percent across most of the region this afternoon, with sustained winds near 15 mph and gusts in excess of 20 mph. The combination of gusty winds and low humidity may allow small fires to rapidly grow if they escape control. Anyone with outdoor plans involving fire should use extreme caution today. Humidity will likely be low again on Thursday, with even gustier winds possible.