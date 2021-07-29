The NCAA has approved a temporary policy allowing college students in all three divisions to be paid for the use of their name, image and likeness (NIL). The policy, in effect since July 1, has given almost 460,000 NCAA college athletes the chance to earn money from endorsements and sponsors. It’s been a long time coming, but athletes are finally getting the money they deserve.
The reason behind the dispute for athlete compensation is rooted in big business techniques of the past. The term “student-athlete” was coined in the 1950s by Walter Byers, the NCAA’s first executive director, in order to stop workmen’s compensation insurance claims from families of injured football players. It’s a purposefully ambiguous term that the NCAA could bend at its will in order to save money and undermine its athletes.
Since the NCAA wasn’t at the level it is today, there was no significant call for change. With new technologies and more televised events, however, the NCAA has become an integral part of the sports world, making about $1 billion per year since 2006. America is the only country in the world to connect a multi-billion dollar industry to higher education, yet none of this money went to the athletes, who are the reason for such wealth.
A big problem with the NCAA is that it has no competitor. Since professional organizations like the NBA and NFL have started requiring athletes to complete a certain number of years in college, athletes who are looking for a chance to go pro have no other sensible choice than to go to college. The NCAA has made itself the funnel that all athletes must go through if they want to make it big. This kind of monopoly on student athletes 一 who are trying to balance school, athletics and a social life 一 is unfair and suggests that the NCAA is here to make money and not take care of its athletes.
College athletes deserve to be paid for what they do for their school and the sacrifices they make. Being a “student-athlete” is a full-time commitment 一 athletes wake up earlier than typical students and have long days of workouts and school work. They accept a larger workload that leads to burn out and stress, all for the love of the game. The NCAA profits off this love instead of caring about the individual players. At least now student-athletes may profit from their own name in order to generate some compensation for their efforts on the field or court.
JMU Assistant A.D. for Communications Kevin Warner said, “We support the efforts of our student-athletes to pursue opportunities in line with these changes and our JMU Athletics NIL policy.”
This has been a highly controversial topic in the college sports world for years, and many significant figures, like ESPN analyst Jordan Schultz, have shown their approval of the new rule change. A few athletes have already used their newfound freedom to start making money. University of Wisconsin football player Graham Mertz created a trademarked personal logo, and University of Iowa basketball player Jordan Bohannon has announced a branded apparel line. These kinds of deals are helping students get paid for their hard work and dedication.
The issue of paying student-athletes has never had a clear resolution. There’s always been something in the way, whether it be legal issues or profit margins. However, as college sports continue to turn student-athletes into prominent figures, it’s finally time for players to reap the benefits of their achievements.
