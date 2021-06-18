When President Joe Biden was sworn into office Jan. 20, he controlled the legislative and the executive branches of government and stood ready to change the face of the nation. However, as the administration has come to realize, plans of big change are slipping away. Why? Their own party.
This is due to two senators: Joe Manchin (D-WV) and Krysten Sinema (D-AZ). These two Democratic senators come from, notably, red states. Manchin comes from ruby red West Virginia, where former President Donald Trump beat candidate Biden by 38.9%. Sinema comes from the moderately red state of Arizona, where her constituents voted Democratic in the presidential race for the first time since 1996 in 2020, but only by 0.3%.
With this in mind, both senators have to be relatively moderate by supporting legislation that is sponsored by both Democrats and Republicans to keep their seats in their respective states. This comes with its pros and cons. The pro: keeping the bipartisan promises to their constituents. The con: potentially being primaried, which is already in the works for both of these senators, as the Democratic parties of their states aren’t happy. These moderate views have now been brought to the center of attention on the floor of the U.S. Senate.
After the Georgia runoffs in Jan. 2021, the Senate stood evenly divided; 50 Republicans, 48 Democrats and two Independents, both of the Democratic caucus (Bernie Sanders (I-VT) and Angus King (I-ME)). With one ‘nay’ vote from either Sinema or Manchin, a bill can be passed or be killed. This has put a huge damper on the Biden Administration plans.
In recent legislation supported by the Biden Administration, H.R. 1, the For the People Act, is now likely to be killed on the Senate floor due to the ‘nay’ vote Sen. Manchin says he will cast. His stated reasoning is that the controversial, partisan legislation has many flaws. Manchin stated, “I believe that partisan voting legislation will destroy the already weakening binds of our democracy, and for that reason, I will vote against the For the People Act.” With Manchin’s ‘nay’ vote, he will have the bill at 51-49, defeating a key piece of legislation from the Democrats. Manchin is correct, because the bill is 886 pages long and is a Democratic wishlist.
Earlier this year, while proposing and voting on the American Rescue Plan — which is considered as a COVID-19 relief bill — a proposal was set to raise the federal minimum wage to $15, which many conservative economists say would negatively impact small businesses in an already struggling economy. Both Sinema and Manchin were against the proposal and were able to get seven other Democrats to join in moving against it. Doing this, the senators saved the small business economy, and President Biden should work with these two senators to understand their perspectives on this partisan aspect to a bipartisan bill.
The Biden Administration is looking to get much accomplished before the 2022 midterm election, where the Democrats have an extremely good chance of losing the House of Representatives due to a Democratic majority, clinging to power by four members. Senators Manchin and Sinema are the secret weapons of the House and Senate Republicans to destroy any chance President Biden has to make major change in America. Without bipartisanship and meeting in the middle, the President could very well lose the seat he just obtained in 2020.
Parker Boggs is a Freshman Political Science and Business Management double major. Contact Parker at boggspl@dukes.jmu.edu.