On Nov. 15, President Joe Biden signed his controversial infrastructure bill into law, successfully pushing the $1 trillion plan through a divided Congress. The law includes infrastructure improvements, climate change mitigation and broadband upgrades, but it excludes Biden’s plans to expand Medicaid coverage and increase taxes on the rich.
Biden’s plan also funds higher education, increases the buying power of Pell grants, finances historically black colleges, bolsters STEM programs and provides $500 million in grants to be used to encourage higher rates of graduation across the country. While this may sound like a positive step, the law’s final draft included significantly less than what Biden originally planned.
According to The Washington Post, new Pell grant funding stops $7,000 short of covering even half the average cost of college education. The $55 billion Biden promised to support research and fund historically black colleges dropped to a mere $3 billion after negotiations, and the law’s $500 million in grants meant to support higher education as a whole only makes up 0.8% of his original objective. But isn’t funding education something that both sides of the political spectrum agree on? Why would the Republican party object so strongly to Biden’s plan?
The Congressional Budget Office determined the law would increase the roughly $28.9 trillion national debt by $256 billion over the next decade. While that’s less than a 0.01% increase in the overall debt, the law has been criticized for its cost, with many claiming that the return on investment wouldn’t be enough to make up for the damaging effects on the national debt.
The idea that the national deficit is similar to an individual’s debt is a common misconception. Unlike an individual who has a finite span to pay off their debt, a government can simply roll over their debt indefinitely and pay it later. Debt can also be paid off by incurring more debt — for an individual, that could only cause trouble; but for a country, it’s very common.
According to National Affairs, 20th century experts predicted that increasing the national debt would cause inflation, unemployment and long recessions. But, despite a dramatic rise in debt, prior to the pandemic, the U.S. experienced the opposite. Employment was high, inflation was low and the economy was doing well. Even now, the current debt-to-GDP ratio is 107%, the 13th highest in the world. Still, even despite the pandemic, the U.S. economy seems far from total collapse; the sudden Greek-like economic collapse that experts predicted hasn’t come yet.
There are a couple factors that could explain the difference between Greece and the U.S. economic situation. The U.S. can control its currency, and its economy is much more diverse than Greece’s. The U.S. dollar is also a world-reserve currency, which means it’s held in financial institutions across the world for international transactions.
John Rosser, a professor of economics at JMU, warns that paying off the national debt may actually cause economic collapse.
“We did so once in our history, back in 1836,” Rosser said. “That was followed by a major financial crash and a depression. In short, it was a disaster.”
The money spent by incurring debt isn’t being thrown into a void, either. It’s invested into the economy through funding law enforcement, welfare programs and infrastructure plans — all of which improve the lives of American citizens and reduce costs in the long term. Biden’s infrastructure plan would mean eventual lower maintenance costs, and his investments in clean energy could potentially prevent expensive environmental disasters in the future.
This isn’t to say the national debt doesn’t matter at all. Most experts agree that there’s a point at which a country’s debt becomes unsustainable, leading to economic disaster — but where that point is depends more on the interest rates than the debt itself.
“There is far too much attention to the debt and far too little to the interest payments on the debt,” Rosser said. “It is the interest payments to GDP ratio that matters. That is quite low, although it is rising. This suggests that there is reason for some concern, and some action should be taken over the next few years to slow its increase.”
For now, instead of focusing on avoiding debt completely, U.S. officials should address the rising interest rates on debt, not its total magnitude. Biden’s plan to invest in the U.S. already prioritizes programs that offer a secure return on investment. It may effectively pay for itself through the avoidance of future costs in the long-term, but even if the Biden plan didn’t have a monetary incentive, the goal of improving the general welfare of Americans shouldn’t be undermined by misconceptions regarding national debt.
