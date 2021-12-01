Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON THURSDAY TO 6 AM EST FRIDAY... * WHAT...West winds 20 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph. * WHERE...In Maryland, Washington County. In Virginia, Augusta, Rockingham, Shenandoah, and Frederick Counties. In West Virginia, Hampshire, Morgan, Berkeley, and Hardy Counties. The highest winds are most likely along and east of taller ridgetops, mainly west of Interstate 81. * WHEN...From noon Thursday to 6 AM EST Friday. The strongest winds are most likely in two rounds: one around midday into early Thursday afternoon, and another one Thursday evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down. A few power outages may result. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. &&