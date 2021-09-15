In 2020, the U.S. voted for Republicans (GOP) to be removed from their majority in the Senate and occupancy of the White House. While the Republicans are still dealing with the implications of not holding a majority in either chamber, GOP leaders are looking forward to a year where they know they can come back — 2022.
GOP leaders, in both chambers, know that it’s possible to win back Congress. Senator Rick Scott (R-FL), chairman of the National Republican Senatorial Committee, said he sees a “big opportunity” to win the Senate back in 2022. However, this is definitely a steeper hill to climb than the GOP leaders have to overcome in the House of Representatives.
While 2020 was a hard hit to the Republican agenda, the House, in all actuality, grew more Republican. House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (CA-23) gained 15 new members to his caucus. With this in mind, the GOP is only five seats away from taking back the House majority that the Republicans lost in 2018.
Some Americans may not know that there are statistics behind midterm elections that benefit the minority party. According to U.S. News, historical precedent backs the minority parties in midterm elections and goes against the President’s party. This is due to the popularity of the president, which isn’t great news for the Democrats as of now — President Biden’s 43% approval rating continues to drop.
David Jones, associate professor in the political science department at JMU, reads onto the same sentiment about Republicans and a potential House victory.
“The President’s party nearly always loses seats in midterm elections — sometimes dozens of them,” Jones said. “[I would] be shocked if Republicans don’t win back the House in 2022.”
He did give a warning signal to Republicans heading into the midterms, however.
“It’s remotely possible that Republicans could blow it by continuing to oppose scientifically sound and popular pandemic-mitigation measures,” Jones said. “But I doubt they will pay a political price in the House next year.”
Another strong benefit to the Republicans this upcoming midterm elections is that redistricting will take place, since it’s the first midterm since the 2020 census. This year, North Carolina, Florida and Montana will all gain a seat, and Texas will gain two — all likely in Republican districts — meaning Republicans are almost guaranteed to be handed these seats.
There’s also more bad news for Democrats when it comes to redistricting. In Democratic strongholds, seats will be lost. In California, Illinois and New York, one seat will be lost. These will likely be from Democratic areas, partially due to the heavy taxes these states require upon their citizens, versus Texas, with a lower cost of living, and Florida, with lower taxes.
Jones also commented on the issue of redistricting: “[It] alone could give Republicans the handful of seats they need.”
Republicans have a lot of positives on their backs: The president’s dropping approval on numerous issues, the new COVID-19 spike, the disastrous Afghanistan withdrawal, redistricting and historical precedent. However, the Republicans cannot let their guard down and slip into the “far-right” rabbit hole that can turn off moderate-conservatives or strictly moderate Republican voters. Still, next year, history is finally on the side of the Republican Party.
Parker Boggs is a sophomore Political Science and Business Management double major. Contact Parker at boggspl@dukes.jmu.edu.