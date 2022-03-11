Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 1 PM EST SATURDAY... * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches, with localized amounts around 3 to 5 inches above 2000 feet. Northwest winds will gust around 45 to 55 mph, especially over the ridges. * WHERE...Central Virginia Blue Ridge, and Augusta and Rockingham Counties. * WHEN...From 3 AM to 1 PM EST Saturday. Rain will change to snow between 2 and 5 AM early Saturday morning. The steadiest snow will be Saturday morning. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Visibility may be reduced to below one- half mile at times. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. When venturing outside, watch your first few steps taken on steps, sidewalks, and driveways, which could be icy and slippery, increasing your risk of a fall and injury. &&