College is a multifaceted experience, and at a school as large as JMU, there are countless opportunities for exploration. Beneath JMU’s surface, there are a variety of communities, from athletics to Greek life. Live music also plays a large role in JMU’s social scene, providing students with the chance to perform for the JMU and Harrisonburg communities.
Students often spend their free time on weekends hanging out with friends, getting brunch, attending sporting events, partying and, occasionally, dedicating time to schoolwork, but the live music scene is often overlooked as an enjoyable way to spend their time. While bars and frat parties are entertaining, students should also consider attending more live music shows.
There’s no question that many believe experiencing music at concerts is superior to listening to music through speakers or headphones, although some people may prefer the privacy headphones provide. Concerts can also seem overwhelming and stressful to some. Listening to music live allows you not only to hear the music but to feel and see it as well. According to U.S. News, there’s a myriad of advantages to attending live shows including stress reduction, pain relief due to the release of endorphins, exercise and a sense of community and well-being among attendees.
The sense of community in the live music scene is perhaps its most alluring aspect, especially in small college towns such as Harrisonburg.
Venues and houses around Harrisonburg often host shows on weekends featuring student bands and musicians.
One musician, junior Andrew Hess, plays the drums for Strange Jacket, a band created by a group of JMU students. Their band has held shows at houses around Harrisonburg.
“The most recent two shows we played … [were at] a pretty well-known house-show venue in Harrisonburg,” Hess said. “We [also] played at a local fraternity that we had a concrete connection with.”
Hess mentioned live music brings a different experience to the typical college party.
“The atmosphere of live music to me is really unmatched,” Hess said. “Everyone’s just kind of hanging out … It really shows what the values of the scene are.”
Bands are also able to perform at music festivals in Harrisonburg such as MACROCK, which is holding its 25th anniversary in early April 2022. This year’s festival features bands and artists such as Benét, Allegra Krieger, Psymon Spine, Destructo Disk and WilkJayy.
The sense of community is one of the most valuable parts of the Harrisonburg music scene, and there are plenty of opportunities to experience live music. Audio and visual aspects aside, the communal and high-energy atmosphere is unlike other college parties and events.
