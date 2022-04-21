At JMU, there are nearly 20 humanitarian co-curricular organizations, however, many of them experience limited student involvement. These include local chapters of international organizations such as the American Red Cross, Amnesty International and Liberty in North Korea (LiNK).
LiNK is an international organization that facilitates operations to rescue North Koreans and assist them as they resettle in South Korea. LiNK also rescues North Korean defectors, or people who manage to escape the country, in China. Since these refugees live under the threat of being captured by Chinese police and sent back to North Korea, they are often taken advantage of by human traffickers.
JMU’s LiNK chapter aims to support LiNK’s overarching goals by spreading awareness and fundraising for rescue missions. Senior Laila Yun, former secretary of LiNK at JMU, said that to accomplish these goals, the organization has given informative presentations in JMU classes, facilitated viewings of documentaries depicting the lives of North Koreans and fundraised through charity runs and other events.
Considering the gravity of the plight many people around the world face every day, students at JMU don’t participate in the numerous humanitarian organizations on campus enough. Students should be more involved in order to alleviate the burden felt by these people and in North Korea, the circumstances are especially dire.
There are a handful of communist nations still in existence today, primarily concentrated in south-east Asia. However, a majority of these nations, including China, have incorporated free market practices into their economies resulting in command, or socialist, leaning mixed economies. North Korea, however, has strictly adhered to Marxist-Leninist ideology and is perhaps the most centralized, authoritarian nation on Earth.
After Japan’s surrender in WWII the Korean peninsula, located off the coast of north-eastern China and then under Japanese control, was divided between the Soviet Union and the U.S. In part due to the Soviet Union’s influence, North Korea today is the real-world manifestation of George Orwell’s 1949 novel “1984.” Like the fictional state in the novel, North Korea regularly practices the falsification of both historical and current events and the god-like worship of the Kim dynasty. According to LiNK, North Korea experienced modest success at its start, however, since the 1990’s the nation has descended into tyranny resulting in widespread famine and starvation.
The highest levels of leadership in the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK), Supreme Leader Kim Jong-un at its pinnacle, are riddled with corruption and conspiracy. It’s an open secret that the DPRK engages in all manner of illegal activity including, but not limited to, espionage, assassination, drug trade and cyber crime — all of which are attempts at generating money to support their regime and keep them in power. Ultimately, North Korea is a glorified crime syndicate that has successfully brainwashed a nation of people into thinking they live in paradise.
In spite of the humanitarian crisis occurring in North Korea students at JMU aren’t invested enough to make the time commitment to get involved and make a change. Yun acknowledges the limitations LiNK at JMU faces in the fight against tyrannical world governments, including its small membership as well as a lack of interest in North Korea and recognition of the organization across campus. However, she suggests ways in which students at JMU can contribute to the liberation movement.
“The LiNK chapter at JMU is still a relatively niche organization,” Yun said. “I feel like a lot of JMU students know little about North Korea and the humanitarian crisis surrounding the country … We are also firm believers that knowledge is power. Staying updated and educated about North Korea is always a great first step.”
According to LiNK, it costs $3,000 to successfully rescue one North Korean, and in a nation of over 25 million inhabitants, this has resulted in a small number of liberated North Koreans — 1,310 to be exact. In order to combat the DPRK’s oppressive regime, change must come in the form of crippling economic sanctions or forceful military action on the part of world powers such as the U.S.
A nation such as North Korea wouldn’t have been able to support itself with completely inept and rapacious leadership, resulting in the failure to industrialize, alone. During the Cold War, the Soviet Union, interested in facilitating socialism, supplemented much of North Korea’s failing economy in the form of aid. However, after the fall of the Soviet Union in 1991, North Korea had to turn elsewhere. During China’s rise to prominence, they began to fill that void.
In recent years, UN resolutions establishing trade embargos against North Korea for human rights violations and nuclear proliferation have in large part been ignored by China. China is wary of the removal of socialist government in North Korea because of the threat it poses to their own communist and authoritarian regime. Considering the proximity of two democratic global powers, Japan and South Korea, who in the event of the collapse of the DPRK would likely assume the territory and citizenry of North Korea, China has reason for concern.
Michael Seth, a history professor at JMU and expert on east Asian history, wrote a book titled “North Korea: A History,” published in 2018. Seth worked outside of the U.S., including in South Korea, for 14 years before he arrived at JMU. He’s also the faculty adviser for LiNK at JMU.
Seth acknowledged the precarious situation in North Korea and expressed that he’s troubled by how little leverage the U.S. and other UN member nations maintain over China. When asked what can be done by members of the UN to resolve the issue, Seth said there’s not much that can be done — too many members have economic interests in China, he said.
“Most Americans don’t realize just how limited our influence is in this situation,” Seth said.
He does, however, remain optimistic about the future, suggesting that though his generation may never see the realization of a unified Korean peninsula, perhaps his students will. Furthermore, he describes how history demonstrates just how unpredictable humanity can be.
“Almost no one foresaw the collapse of the Soviet Union or the rise of South Korea as an economic and even cultural power,” Seth said. “Few ever predicted how fast China would rise as a superpower or how quickly democracy in our own country would come under assault. So, anything can happen.”
To end the humanitarian crisis occurring in North Korea, people, including students, must encourage nations to first address Chinese support of the regime. The U.S. and other members of the UN Security Council must pursue more aggressive economic repercussions against China, as opposed to North Korea alone, in order to coerce them into forfeiting their ties to the DPRK.
Without popular support for aggressive action, however, nothing will change. In a world of decreasing efficacy of government due to economic and ideological interests, LiNK demonstrates how students can affect change by sharing a message and fundraising in their community. More support for grassroots efforts like LiNK is needed at JMU and communities across the nation in order to pressure the federal government and expedite the liberation of North Korea and aid suffering people around the world.
