As the new academic year begins, changes have been happening across JMU’s campus. From classrooms packed with students to the bustling quad, JMU seems to be on the mend from the quiet stupor that came with COVID-19. Beyond these obvious transitions, JMU has also announced an initiative to become a more sustainable campus. One of the most noteworthy strategies they’ve employed is the recent decision to get rid of all plastic lids and straws at dining facilities throughout the university.
This decision supports international efforts to reduce pollution and delay the effects of global warming. According to Green Peace, single-use plastic is a product that one uses a single time and then discards, such as straws, lids and utensils. Eliminating single-use plastics has a multitude of benefits, not only for the JMU and surrounding Harrisonburg community but for the world’s wellbeing.
Eliminating these plastics at JMU can help save a large amount of plastic from becoming waste. This new initiative, combined with the over 350 wastebins spread across campus, will also decrease the deaths of local wildlife due to pollution. JMU is also partnered with TREX Decking, to whom they give plastic bags thrown away on campus to be turned into wood for TREX’s projects. Overall, JMU Recycling Services reports an annual recycling rate of 43%, almost double the state’s recommended amount of 25%.
Emily Cozic, the marketing manager for JMU dining services posted the following statement:
At JMU Dining, we are reducing our single-use plastics across campus in accordance with VA Executive Order 77. We have begun the phased approach first by removing plastic cups, lids, straws, utensils, and bags in our dining locations. These items consist of materials derived from plastic that never truly break down and can be extremely harmful to the environment.
“In partnership with James Madison University, we are focused on eliminating single-use plastic items entirely or switching them to compostable or reusable options. We have eliminated lids and straws for fountain drinks as well as plastic bags across campus. These are unnecessary items that simply add more waste to landfills. We are currently using our remaining inventory of plastic items so you will see a mix of plastic and compostable items across campus for a short period as we transition.
We are so excited to begin this journey in working towards a better environment. There are ample reusable options available, including reusable straws and bags students can purchase at Chips or Jemmy’s. Students also have the opportunity to bring their own cups and mugs to use for drinks around campus. These are necessary changes for our future and the future of our planet!”
Each year, JMU continues its effort to make its campus more environmentally friendly and to help in efforts to decrease plastic waste. These seemingly small changes will combine to make Harrisonburg a cleaner and healthier city, while the university does its part to fight global warming and pollution. Continuing this trend in the future, whether that be through aiming to be carbon neutral or through expanding environmental majors, will see JMU at the forefront of sustainability.
