JMU has consistently been funded less than the majority of four-year public universities in Virginia. This is the result of the university’s founding as an institution educating women and its reputation of making the best of a sometimes underwhelming operational budget. Increasing the amount of funding allocated to JMU would enhance the lives of many students and enable many low-income and prospective students to attend the university when they otherwise couldn’t.
The Commonwealth of Virginia allocated approximately $9.8 billion to higher education in 2020, according to the State Council of Higher Education for Virginia (SCHEV), and these appropriations were split between the educational institutions across the state. Virginia’s 15 public four-year institutions took the lion’s share of the appropriations, followed by the Commonwealth’s 24 public community colleges and finally, all other education institutions — including private colleges — that received the remaining 5%. Virginia allocates most of the money to public four-year institutions because of the size of the student populations these institutions serve and the research they conduct. However, among the state’s 15 public universities, there’s also a hierarchy in the amount of money each institution receives from the state government.
The University of Virginia (U.Va.) is perhaps the most prestigious university in the state. U.Va. accommodates a university hospital and a second campus in Wise, Virginia. Its law school is the highest ranked public law school in the U.S In 2021, U.Va. received over $178 million from the Commonwealth, $162 million of which was allocated for its academic division, according to U.Va.’s 2021-22 operating budget. In comparison, JMU received $98 million from the Commonwealth. As of 2021, JMU had 21,496, according to JMU’s website, whereas U.Va. has 27,115. While U.Va. had 27,115 more students than JMU, it receives nearly 40% more Commonwealth appropriations than JMU.
For each university in Virginia, the Commonwealth determines an operational budget that’s provided through its appropriations. Dividing the operational budget by the number of full-time, in-state students, known as full-time equivalence (FTE), provides a metric to reflect Commonwealth support of a particular university’s students. This amount in 2019 for JMU was $5,394 while U.Va.’s was $5,839, according to Education Reform Now (ERN). Of the 15 Virginia public universities, JMU received the second-lowest amount of funding per FTE, out-earning George Mason University by only $19. Moreover, the University of Virginia at Wise topped the list at $14,121, followed by universities such as Virginia Tech, earning $7,436 per FTE. Virginia Commonwealth University (VCU) and William & Mary both earned over $8,000 per FTE.
Caitlyn Read, director of state government relations at JMU, spends much of her time in Richmond conferring with state legislators about JMU’s budget priorities. In an interview with The Breeze, she discussed the many factors contributing to the difference in operation budget appropriations for different universities. As it applies to JMU, she cited the university’s beginnings as a college which prepared women for careers in education in the early 1900s as one of the reasons contributing to JMU’s historically low funding compared to the Commonwealth’s other public four-year universities.
“When you look at some of the schools that have historically received less state funding, they tend to be schools like JMU, Longwood or Mary Washington that all started as institutions to educate women because it used to be cheaper to educate a woman,” Read said. “Now, we know that’s not our reality.”
She noted that JMU was successful last year in securing $4 million to help bridge the gap left by past gender disparities.
Similarly, she described recent advancements made toward increasing funding for Virginia’s historically Black colleges and universities (HBCUs), including Norfolk State University and Virginia State University, among others.
“Historically Black colleges and universities have traditionally been very underfunded, and in the last four to five years, legislators have recognized this,” Read said. “And today, if you look at the best-funded institutions in the commonwealth, they are now HBCUs … And that’s wonderful. We’re hoping they start to rectify it for those institutions founded for females.”
The funds allocated by the state to educational institutions are used to pay faculty and provide financial aid. Read addressed how JMU isn’t able to provide as much as they’d like for low-income students because of their limited operational budget. Ultimately, however, she expressed how she and JMU were very appreciative of the money afforded to the university by the Commonwealth.
“We’re making progress,” Read said. “It’s a long, arduous process, but last year was huge for us in starting to rectify things … We want to be thankful for what we did receive and will be going back this session and asking for that momentum to continue.”
The disparity in funding between historically female institutions and other universities demonstrates how the negative effects resulting from limiting women to few select careers — such as education, especially in the early 20th century — are still felt by JMU’s students today, male and female alike. Increased funding for historically female colleges would benefit more than just the students and faculty at JMU and other historically female colleges in the Commonwealth. It would benefit all Virginians and increase access to higher education.
Evan Weaver is a sophomore English major. Contact Evan at weavereh@dukes.jmu.edu.