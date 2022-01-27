The lines between academic and social life at JMU are becoming increasingly blurred as classes flip between in person and online. Burnout potential is higher than ever, and JMU’s resources aren’t doing enough for students.
With the transition from fully online learning to asynchronous and in-person classes in the past year, it seems that more students are facing more classwork at home in addition to their usual class schedule. In these cases, there’s no separation between the work they do in class and at home. Without the proper split between academic and home life, the two can start to blend together, making balance more difficult.
The average student is enrolled in 12 credit hours per semester, with each lecture adding up to three hours a week and roughly 10 hours spent outside of class reading and doing homework for each individual class. According to Wexner Medical Center, only 40% of students reported feeling burnt out in 2020, but by 2021, the figure rose to 71%.
This rise is completely understandable. Stress from school, extracurriculars, work and personal life on top of constantly changing COVID-19 guidelines is causing struggles with school-life balance, according to Active Minds, an online mental health forum for college students, 80% of students surveyed cited difficulty focusing on school from home.
Senior Camila Maric expressed their experience with anxiety related to COVID-19 in the classroom.
“I am a lot more introverted than I was before the pandemic; I keep much more to myself because I am worried about being exposed to [COVID-19],” Maric said. “After spending almost two years online and few in-person performances as an underclassmen, it has made me much more anxious to perform.”
The constant flipping between in-person and online classes has resulted in several negative impacts on students. According to the same study, 74% of students have struggled to maintain a routine throughout the pandemic, and the never-ending stress surrounding the uncertainty of in-person classes only adds to the lack of routine.
There’s no doubt that the pandemic has caused students’ mental health to suffer, and at an age where students should be discovering who they are and what they’re passionate about, it can be extremely discouraging. College should be about academics, but it should also be about learning to live on your own and creating lasting connections. This should be the time for exploration and having fun, but due to the pandemic, many students are feeling like there’s nothing to pursue outside of school.
JMU has mental health resources available for students, but the Counseling Center often provides referrals to outside therapists and can get booked up quickly. Its website even describes the sessions available as “brief” due to high demand, which is a sign that there needs to be more resources for mental health on campus. After three to five sessions, students typically get referred to an outside practitioner, which means students have to pay out-of-pocket for mental health resources.
JMU needs to address the mental toll the pandemic has had on college students and provide better help for the students that are struggling. The resources made available to them aren’t adequate to deal with the uptick in mental health struggles as the pandemic continues to change what “normal” really is.
The Counseling Center didn’t provide a response before the print deadline when contacted by The Breeze via email.
Annie McGowan is a sophomore media arts and deaign major. Contact Annie at mcgow3ca@dukes.jmu.edu. For more editorials regarding the JMU and Harrisonburg communities, follow the opinion desk on Instagram and Twitter @Breeze_Opinion.