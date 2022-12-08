Although it may be insulting to compare JMU’s class of 2026 to whiny kindergarteners, the similarities can give insight on how to handle the transition to college.
First-year college students and kindergarteners can be compared in many ways. For example, both age groups deal with persistent sickness throughout this stage in their life because of their new environments. For kindergarteners, the sickness is called “daycare syndrome” and for college students, it’s called the “frat flu” — or here, the J-M-Flu. Both of the sicknesses can strengthen immune systems but also cause a lack of sleep and stress.
Despite being in extremely different stages in life, first-year college students and kindergarteners can be compared based on their common needs. Both need a sense of belonging, emotional self-regulation and strong support systems.
According to Illinois Early Learning, the “basic sense of belonging supports children to try new activities, to make new friends, to learn new ways of doing things, to take small risks.” For a kindergartener, a sense of belonging gives them the confidence to step out of their comfort zone.
It’s the same way for freshmen. In fact, a sense of belonging can make or break a student’s college experience.
“[It’s] one of the strongest predictors of retention,” first-year academic adviser and child development professor Robyn Kondrad said, “Meaning if the student is going to stay at JMU, they need to feel a sense of belonging.”
She gave examples that joining clubs, making friends in classes and getting along with roommates are all things that make a student more likely to return to JMU the following year. It can be argued that a sense of belonging is more critical to retention compared to their academic grades.
Kondrad also said the preparation for kindergarten and college can be similar, emphasizing that emotional self-regulation and a strong support system are essential for success in both stages of life due to increased independence.
Emotional regulation is important because it allows students to express themselves and manage their feelings, which prevents social rejection. For kindergarteners, this can be learning to communicate when a situation is frustrating them instead of having a tantrum. For college freshmen, this can be relieving anxiety about a test by talking to a professor and making a plan instead of ignoring the problem.
Strong support systems are important for every stage in life, but they’re especially beneficial in stages of great change. In both cases, students are entering a new environment, whether that’s moving to a state across the country or leaving a familiar daycare. For kindergarteners, the support system is mainly made up of their parents, caretakers and teachers. College students have a greater network of support systems, which include academic support, counseling services, faculty and advisers, as well as their personal support system, parents, friends from back home, romantic partners and more.
First-year college students and kindergarteners have common needs, but they can also have similar downfalls. Although strong support systems are good, in both stages of life, too much parental support can be destructive.
“Many first-years are coming from an environment where they’ve had too much support.” Kondrad said. “So, it’s difficult for them in a college environment where you don’t have your parents telling you to go to bed or having them say, ‘Hey, do you have an exam tomorrow?’”
Kondrad added that the intervention of parents in academic environments can be harmful and that it’s important to allow students to grow for themselves and learn how to solve their own problems — this can be created, she said, by maintaining a healthy distance from them. Although parental support is important, she said she believes students need to learn how to make mistakes and learn from them.
First-year students can navigate their transition into college life by looking back to their past kindergarten selves. Reflecting on questions such as “How did I make friends?” or “How did I learn how to be content with being alone?” can be helpful in figuring out this new stage of life.
