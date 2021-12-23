JMU needs to prioritize its sustainability practices as it falls behind other universities in reducing their carbon footprint. Shallow methods such as providing compostable cutlery in dining halls or installing a few solar panels on East Campus just isn't cutting it during the current global climate crisis. Many other schools already have carbon neutral plans in place, so why hasn’t JMU taken more action?
U.Va., for example, has a plan to be completely carbon neutral by 2030 and fossil fuel-free by 2050. William and Mary also has plans to be carbon neutral, with a switch to completely renewable energy by 2030. It’s a bit disheartening to hear that JMU, a school with a budget of $619,958,607, doesn’t have a large-scale systematic operation put in place to establish itself as a carbon neutral university.
Most of JMU’s sustainability plans rely on the individual rather than the institution itself. This is inherently problematic, as it reduces the blame on the school’s massive infrastructure, which not only affects the student population but Rockingham County residents as well. Current policies put in place are weak, with objectives such as, “Use natural sunlight during the day instead of turning on interior lights if possible,” as stated in JMU’s energy conservation policy. Even the responsibility of recycling is placed on the individual, not the university.
According to the American Psychiatric Association, 67% of Americans have climate fears and anxiety. JMU students are no different. As president of the Environmental Management Club, senior ISAT major Lizzie Emch has worked with the Student Government to create a survey for students that focuses on JMU’s efforts toward sustainability.
“The reason why we are doing this is because JMU needs to step up its game,” Emch said. “We don’t have any plans to make our college campus sustainable except for some solar panels, some compostables … but we don’t recycle, we don’t compost … Because of that, it impacts the greater Harrisonburg community.”
Emch and Student Body President Jessani Collier plan on meeting with President Jon Alger and his executive team in late January to discuss the sustainability issues on campus.
“We asked students to fill out the survey prior to the meeting with Alger, just to show that there is a good chunk of students that have interest in sustainability on campus and want a change to occur,” Emch said.
Emch has three proposals in mind to help create a more sustainable campus in the future.
“Overall goals are to create a climate committee with facilities from different sectors of the campus, to create a carbon net-zero plan for JMU by 2050 and to create some type of a recycling situation on campus,” Emch said.
These goals are within reach for JMU, as many other schools already have put them into practice. The students are ready for a change, but it’s up to the university to listen to its students and create a sustainable campus for present and future Dukes.
Annie McGowan is a sophomore media arts and design and history major. Contact Annie at mcgow3ca@dukes.jmu.edu.