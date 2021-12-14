With a new COVID-19 strain on the rise — the Omicron variant — many people may be wondering if they should get booster shots of one of the varying COVID-19 vaccines. Some studies suggest vaccines are significantly less effective against the new variant, but boosters provide some extra protection. All adults are urged to get booster shots, specifically those with preexisting health conditions and those whose immunity has waned over time. Eligibility has been extended to everyone 18 or older who received the original vaccine at least six months ago. Students should get COVID-19 booster shots to help stop the spread among the JMU community, especially with a new highly transmissible variant reaching the U.S.
The variant B.1.1.529 — also known as the Omicron variant — emerged in South Africa and was announced Nov. 27 by Mathume Joseph Phaahla, the country's health minister, according to CNN. As with any new COVID-19 variant, scientists are left with questions not just about Omicron but vaccines, too: Will current vaccines be effective against the Omicron variant? How dangerous is it? Should people receive boosters shots? How effective will boosters be against the strain?
With the limited availability of information about the Omicron variant and its level of severity and transmissibility, it's not completely clear how effective boosters are against the variant, but the CDC and the WHO strongly recommend receiving the booster shot as a precaution.
The COVID-19 booster shot was at first only recommended for those at an elevated risk of severe illness, namely those with preexisting health conditions and seniors because the shot wasn’t yet approved for all adults. However, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) changed its recommendation Nov. 19 in regard to boosters: All adults over 18 years old are now recommended to receive the shot.
Scientists from Pfizer/BioNTech, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson have stated that they’re currently researching Omicron and its effect on their vaccines, according to CNN, including its effects on boosters and whether stronger booster shots are needed. Data and test results are expected to come out within the next few weeks. In the meantime, scientists and organizations such as the WHO are urging people to get vaccinated and continue to wear masks and practice social distancing.
The world has seen the lasting implications of this pandemic, from the suffering of world economies to a death count of over five million. Day by day, COVID-19 cases and death rates continue to increase, and the virus has proven that it's not dissipating anytime soon. The amount of cases daily in the U.S. has reached 100,000. The outlook is bleak, and it’s no longer just the unvaccinated getting infected.
The vaccinated are, too.
While the original vaccine has increased protection against the virus, its efficiency wanes over time. Fully vaccinated people are now contracting the virus, but these breakthrough cases rarely result in hospitalization or death, per the CDC. However, being unvaccinated significantly increases the chances of catching the virus and experiencing serious illness resulting in hospitalization. The most effective shield against the virus is to get the vaccine and the booster shot.
Many people may resist vaccines and boosters because they already contracted COVID-19 and believe they won’t catch it again. Data suggests that immunity to the virus post-infection lasts up to a year, according to NPR, and after that, unvaccinated people who had COVID-19 are at an increased risk of contracting the virus, severe illness and even death.
As a school with over 20,000 students and thousands of people on campus every day, JMU can be a breeding ground for viruses and infections. While students were required to get vaccinated or get tested weekly in order to return to campus, it doesn’t eliminate COVID-19 contraction. Many students spend most of their time off campus, which exposes them to the Harrisonburg community on top of JMU’s. With no 100% guarantee on vaccine effectiveness, even vaccinated students run the risk of catching the virus and passing it on to others. The new variant has already reached 19 states, and is highly transmissible. The University Health Center currently provides boosters for those eligible, which is everyone over the age of 18. Get the vaccine and the booster shot to help protect yourself, friends and classmates from getting COVID-19.
With previously infected, unvaccinated and vaccinated people catching the disease and increasing the risk of developing severe illness, the safest option is choosing to get a booster shot. For the foreseeable future, COVID-19 isn’t going away. At the end of the day, it’s a personal choice, but why not protect yourself the most effective way you can? Get vaccinated, get the booster, wear a mask and wash your hands. It's the best you can do.
Emma Seli is a junior writing, rhetoric, and technical communication major. Contact Emma at seliek@dukes.jmu.edu.