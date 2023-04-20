Weather Alert

...FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITIES FOR AREAS ALONG AND WEST OF ROUTE 15... The National Weather Service in Baltimore MD/Washington has issued a Fire Weather Watch for gusty winds and low humidities, which is in effect from Friday afternoon through Friday evening. * WINDS...South 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, locally stronger at higher elevations. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 20 percent. * IMPACTS...Critical fire weather conditions are possible Friday afternoon. All outdoor burning is discouraged, as fires could spread rapidly and become uncontrollable. * FUEL MOISTURE...As low as 7 or 8 percent. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions may occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. &&