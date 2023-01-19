Opioid abuse in the U.S. has reached astounding heights — it’s been classified as a national crisis by the Department of Health and Human Services. For years, the epidemic has wreaked havoc on our nation, and Harrisonburg is no exception.
Most notably, a man from Leesburg, Virginia, was charged with second-degree murder in connection with the overdose of a JMU student back in 2017, as reported by Loudoun Now.
More recently, some may remember a scenario regarding opioid overdose and the use of naloxone, a drug used to treat opioid overdose, during the 8 Key Questions in Ethical Reasoning portion of fall semester 2022 new student orientation. The scenario sets up a debate as to whether naloxone, also known as its brand name, Narcan, should be readily available for administration. It would be in students’ best interest if residence halls were equipped with naloxone.
Back in November, the University Health Center (UHC) held a free training on the use of Narcan and even gave out a free nasal dose of the drug for those who completed the course. Other training opportunities have been presented by JMU over the past few years, including a conference held by the Physician Assistant Program on fighting the opioid crisis back in 2019, as reported by WHSV.
Narcan is available as a nasal spray, meaning next to no medical training would be needed to administer the drug to someone in a suspected opioid overdose. Additionally, since there are minimal side effects, naloxone can be administered with almost no risk of making a medical emergency worse. According to the National Institute on Drug Abuse, the only serious side effect of naloxone is theoretically an allergic reaction, but this has never been documented.
While first responders in Harrisonburg are equipped with naloxone, it still takes time to respond to an emergency — time that could be crucial for making a full recovery from an opioid overdose because the medication restores normal breathing.
The argument against the distribution of Narcan stems from what’s known as a moral hazard, which is when a situation increases risky behavior due to a lack of consequences. In the case of naloxone, the argument is having the drug readily available will increase opioid use because people would know it’s available if they do overdose. This is supported by a study published by the Social Science Research Network, which found more access to naloxone led to more opioid-related hospital visits but no reduction in opioid-related mortality. However, the same argument could be made for the prohibition of carrying epinephrine — like EpiPens — because having a drug to minimize the effects of anaphylaxis would make those most at risk take fewer precautions.
Beyond the moral hazard argument, there’s no reason the university can’t equip residence halls with Narcan. Cost is also not a problem, as a 2018 study published by the National Center for Biotechnology Information found the average out-of-pocket expense for Narcan to be just $31.01. If one dose of Narcan is put in each lobby of JMU's 25 residence halls, the total cost would come out to $775.25. Naloxone can be stored at room temperature but would need protection from light.
With the FDA poised to make the drug an over-the-counter medication, residence halls at JMU should be equipped with Narcan — there are almost no downsides to such an endeavor. Even if it’s unlikely the drug will ever need to be administered by students or faculty, it’s better to have it and not need it, than to need it and not have it.
Ethan Jardines is a freshman geography major.