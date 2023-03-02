From a lack of air conditioning in some of the older dorms to fire drill pranks in Eagle Hall, there are a lot of issues that students often complain about. The inconveniences are often spoken about when discussing dorms not on East Campus. Considering this, some dorms on campus may be due for an update.
Holmes Browne, assistant director for business operations at JMU’s Office of Residence Life (ORL), acknowledges these student complaints.
When it comes to conditions in JMU housing, certain buildings such as Eagle Hall and Shorts Hall might be due for either renovation or replacement with a newer style building. However, those in management indicated why they don't replace old buildings with newer buildings often or at all.
“Ultimately, we would like for all of our facilities to be current and brand new, but that’s just not realistic,” Browne said. “We have facilities that were built in the early 1900s, and we've got buildings that are three years, four years old. We strive to make them consistent; we try to have them to be equitable across campus.”
Browne also explained the reasoning behind the large differences in the dorms, saying the Village was the “suite style” and Bluestone had the feature of bathrooms between two student rooms, which he said a lot of people like. He mentioned the Hillside and Lakeside areas, too, selling the idea of more hallways and community bathrooms. He also said ORL is doing its best to accommodate students' desires, but wants to make sure it can keep a vision of efficiency going. While this is true, it’s also debatable as to what degree of efficiency is actually attributable to the older buildings, and how well they're holding up in reality.
Despite what ORL might say about the drawbacks about knocking down old buildings, there could still be some benefits to replacing old buildings with new ones, if the current style was kept up. However, if a better look for buildings was granted altogether, the suite style could be kept in the Village, for example, but be renewed to accompany the new ways of university life. It’s also important to keep in mind the potential inefficiencies in appliances that can come with older buildings, and it could end in a tougher situation if JMU does not address these problems earlier.
Keeping this in mind, it would seem JMU’s ORL is more oriented toward the idea of renovation rather than replacement.
“It would be great if we could just renew our facilities but that’s not sustainable to knock a building down to build new five years later, you know, efficiency is building something that’s going to be there, so you don’t have to get a whole bunch of new raw materials,” Browne said.
Browne explained that keeping the buildings for as long as possible has many benefits, and that newer buildings might not be the best idea.
“So you want to build something that’s got a lifespan that’s going to work, and these Village halls have worked. They’ve stood here for 60 years, that’s longer than they were designed for,” Browne said.
This is why the Village is being renovated now. Knocking down buildings and replacing them with new ones may not be ideal in all situations, and it could also be true that it’s not sustainable to knock down buildings and replace them. However, buildings designed between five and seven decades ago could have designs that might disregard sustainability altogether given the fact not as much was know about sustainability back then.
In regards to the implications of actually knocking down old buildings and rebuilding, Browne describes the actions of other universities as a “knee jerk reaction.” He said buildings will have to be rebuilt every decade or two due to the quick and cheap design and that JMU wants to try to build things that last, rather than constantly replacing old buildings with new ones.
Perhaps, the issues with these buildings that currently require renovation is that their lifespan may have been exhausted beyond what their normal lifespan should’ve been, rather than that they’re standing the test of time.
The benefits brought from short-term building operations could also outweigh their costs, due to the fact that newer buildings could be built with sustainability in mind whereas the older buildings weren't. The significance of these older buildings lasting so long and having a special style to them is valid, however it doesn't change the fact that students have expressed concerns with various elements of the older buildings.
Patrick Hanover is a freshman political science major. Contact Patrick at hanovepv@dukes.jmu.edu for more editorials regarding the JMU and Harrisonburg communities, follow the opinion desk on Instagram and Twitter @Breeze_Opinion.