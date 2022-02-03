JMU students are back on campus again this semester despite a rise in the Omicron variant nationwide. This new variant may seem less severe, but the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) theorizes that it will spread more quickly than older, more severe variants. On college campuses, this could mean a rise in cases, and as such, more students forced into quarantine. That is, of course, if students opt to test for the virus at all.
JMU has removed any requirements that professors make special accommodations for those isolating with COVID-19, meaning that those with a positive test result could face serious academic consequences. JMU’s Stop the Spread policy motivates symptomatic students to avoid getting tested in the first place and attend class instead, spreading the virus to their colleagues and forcing other students to do the same.
This issue was addressed at a Student Government Association (SGA) meeting on Feb. 1, wherein the SGA stated their belief that the university is forcing students to choose between protecting public health and their own academic success.
Even a week away from classes without accommodations means missed assignments, lectures and exams. While that might not be a big deal to some, it could mean failing grades for many.
Accommodations for students don’t always have to mean virtually attending class, especially as not all subjects are suited for virtual delivery. Instead, professors should consider posting their lectures online, keeping Canvas pages up-to-date and providing supplemental readings and videos for those isolating with COVID-19.
These extra materials, while particularly beneficial to those out with COVID-19, could support the learning process of non-quarantining students, too.
Mark Rooker, professor of art, metals and jewelry, found that moving to a hybrid format forced him to shift some of the focus away from the specific techniques to other aspects of the course. As a result, he saw that while the students’ technical abilities suffered, their designs were much better.
“[Online learning] can be as effective or more effective for certain things,” Rooker said.
Prioritizing student-professor communication is essential during a pandemic, whether that means setting up online meetings with students out sick or checking emails regularly. Professors have the responsibility to make sure a student knows exactly how to go about keeping up with class while quarantining.
Of course, not all of the responsibility should fall on professors, but JMU’s new policy unfairly puts all of the burden on students who are already dealing with the other burdens of quarantine, such as delivering the bad news to those they’ve been in contact with before testing positive or figuring out how to get food without risking exposure.
“I think that students and faculty have to be realistic in what can be done online,” Kristi Shackelford, chief communications officer of academic affairs, said. “If part of your art history class is attending the exhibit … It does not mean the student ought to be penalized. The first thing the student should always do is reach out to their instructor. No one knows more about the class than the instructor. The vast, vast majority are going to be willing to work with students during [COVID-19] or not.”
However, if a student isn’t getting adequate support from their professor, Shackelford suggests seeking out the department head or talking with an adviser about the issue. Regardless of the motivation behind the update to JMU’s Stop the Spread policy, the university should rethink this decision if they truly want to stop the spread of COVID-19.
Mia Hazeldine-Ross is a senior international affairs major. Contact Mia at hazeldmg@dukes.jmu.edu. For more editorials regarding the JMU and Harrisonburg communities, follow the opinion desk on Instagram and Twitter @Breeze_Opinion.