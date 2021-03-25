After getting tested around 2 p.m., I was called by UHC an hour later, and I learned I was positive. Immediately after that phone call, I was called by JMU and notified that a driver would pick me up. I was given an hour to collect my things and was picked up by a white JMU van at 3:20 p.m.
I was immediately driven to Harper Allen-Lee Hall, where I spent 10 days in isolation. Harper Allen-Lee is located on the Quad and was formerly known as Ashby. Upon entering the building, I expected help or instruction, but there wasn’t any.
Navigating through a new dorm, I felt more alone than ever, and I eventually found my way to Room 218. With no resident advisor (RA) supervision or nurse, each student was given a virtual liaison to text any questions to.
From the posters in my room, I was informed that meals would be provided in the basement cooler. Water bottles, gatorade and other snacks lay on tables, and the cooler had grab-and-go meals, the same ones at Festival and Market 64.
Most students aren’t informed on what happens in the isolation dorms, and I was surprised to find I had a roommate and suitemates who shared a bathroom with me. I was given a QR code of JMU’s Stop the Spread FAQ, which briefly described what to expect. The website mentions that individuals “may have to share with one other person,” however, I was still surprised when my roommate walked in. I assumed that isolation meant I’d be completely alone, but having people around me was beneficial to my social health.
From my window, I’d watch as sick students left the building to head to the Quad or back to their original dorm rooms. JMU didn’t do anything to stop this, and students could easily lie on LiveSafe and enter any public vicinity with their green check mark.
During a night of socializing with other hallmates, I heard a terrifying story, where a healthy student was invited to come into Harper Allen-Lee and ran out after being informed that it’s a sick dorm. While the information that Harper Allen-Lee hall is a sick dorm is public, students aren’t constantly checking JMU’s COVID-19 dashboard. Even before I was admitted, I wasn’t aware of which dorms were being used by students who tested positive for COVID-19.
The CDC recommends that those sick with COVID-19 avoid public areas and stay away from other people as much as possible. With no supervision whatsoever in the dorms, sick students are free to roam campus.
The release of the vaccine is a huge step forward but it presents another issue: We’re becoming less and less careful. Florida has been full of maskless college students partying on beaches during spring break. JMU is currently at 89 active cases, a number reminiscent of last semester’s fiasco.
While social health is important, breaking rules to socialize is selfish. Distribution of the vaccine isn’t automatic, and its release doesn’t mean it’s OK to break regulations. JMU students need to remember that going against COVID-19 guidelines isn’t only putting professors, faculty and service workers at risk, but also the Harrisonburg community.
After weeks of no cases, some states in Australia are opening and allowing dancing at clubs again. Toward the end of February, South Australia allowed for dancing at venues with a capacity fewer than 200, with 50 allowed to dance at a time.
Tame Impala, a popular musical artist, recently performed in Australia at a 2,000-person capacity venue. With no masks in sight, the country allows Australians to enjoy life without COVID-19 restrictions because its residents followed the rules in the first place.
With the distribution of vaccines, the situation will hopefully improve in the U.S., but as cases spike at universities, it’s a shame to see students growing apathetic toward the virus. JMU having to send students home in the fall should’ve been the first and only wake up call. Students should be more careful and try their best to prevent JMU from closing for the rest of the spring semester.
