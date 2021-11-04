For more than a year, our world has faced an immense number of disturbances fueled by COVID-19, and it’s safe to assume that nearly everyone is ready for normalcy. Colleges around the U.S. have mandated COVID-19 vaccines for the fall semester, and luckily, COVID-19 cases appear to be declining according to JMU’s COVID-19 dashboard. JMU’s proper handling of this semester’s return to in-person learning is the reason for this.
On May 27, JMU made a rational decision to require proof of vaccination before returning to campus this fall. The University Communications & Marketing department sent out a campus-wide email mandating vaccinations, including accommodations for religious purposes and medical conditions, and enacted an Assumption of Risk waiver.
It can be exceedingly risky to return to campus without being fully vaccinated. According to the American College Health Association, “COVID-19 vaccinations are the most effective way for institutions of higher education to return to a safe, robust on-campus experience for students in fall semester 2021.”
Tim Miller, vice president for student affairs, has actively communicated with students about the precautions JMU is willing to take to ensure students and faculty are safe on campus. This has included the university requiring students to show proof of their vaccination by July 8 or sign the Assumption of Risk form. According to JMU’s website, “Students who have not submitted documentation of having received the COVID-19 vaccination (including those who submitted the Student Assumption of Risk waiver) must complete regular screening testing each week.” Students who miss screening tests are subject to fines and can be removed from classes if skipping becomes a habit.
The university’s communication department also emphasized that it’s following guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
With constant emails and campus-wide reminders to receive a vaccine and wear a mask in campus buildings, it’s refreshing to see this is a campus that’s guided by science and puts students’ health first.
On Aug. 25, 2020, JMU implemented a COVID-19 dashboard which allows people to see COVID-19 trends on campus, vaccination percentages among students and faculty and the number of quarantine facilities available.
The dashboard notes that the university began exhibiting immunization data on Aug. 9, 2021, displaying the percentage rates of COVID-19 cases and vaccinations among JMU students and faculty. The dashboard is also updated every Monday by 10 a.m.
At the time of this article’s publication, JMU has a student vaccination rate of 92.3%, which totals to 19,305 people. Those who have signed a waiver to exclude themselves from getting the mandated vaccine make up 7.7% of JMU students — 1,605 total. JMU experienced a spike in COVID-19 cases during the first month of the fall 2021 semester despite the majority of students and faculty being vaccinated. The spike may be associated with the fact that there was, and still is, a substantial number of students on campus who aren’t vaccinated.
The data JMU is reporting reflects that vaccines are leading the community into a substantially healthier direction. With the majority of students now being vaccinated, cases are monumentally lower compared to fall 2020.
The prevalence of vaccination mandates in higher education schools isn’t abnormal. JMU has an immunization form that’s been mandatory upon entry long before COVID-19 was relevant. The form is generated by the Commonwealth of Virginia Law and requires five immunizations.
JMU has adequately enforced vaccines and the protocols for those who are choosing to opt out of immunization against COVID-19. The university has also shown it's willing to adapt as new public health guidance becomes available. While some students are still reluctant to get the vaccine, JMU should continue to enforce the message that the vaccines are safe and that they work.
