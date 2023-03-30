JMU dorm residents are fortunate to have a hard-working cleaning staff that regularly clean up the many messes left in the bathrooms and common spaces. Having our bathrooms cleaned is a privilege, yet many students who live on campus continue to take advantage of it. A simple walk through the Village, littered with cans and food trash, alludes to the mess that waits inside the buildings, ranging from little things such as dried toothpaste around sinks to vandalism.
Living in a shared space means that people often need to alter their behavior in order to be respectful toward what the community deems appropriate. People have different perceptions of what qualifies as appropriate, so while some dorm residents might feel it’s acceptable to leave hair in the shower, others don’t. At the end of the day, before the housekeeping staff comes the next morning, the bathrooms can be found with the usual mess that comes from multiple people sharing one space. This includes dried toothpaste on the counters, hair clogging shower drains or on shower walls, overflowing trash bins in the stalls, personal belongings such as damp towels left behind, remnants of food from washing dishes in the sink and much more.
While these types of messes might not bother all residents, it becomes the job of the cleaning staff to deal with this behavior — and many students might not do this at home because they know at JMU they won’t have to clean it up.
But the messes and destruction of property that take place in dorms greatly inconvenience residents and housekeepers who have to go out of their way to address issues they shouldn’t have to.
The JMU Residential Life Policy directly outlines that all personal belongings such as trash are the responsibility of residents. Students are meant to collect their own trash and take it to the dumpsters near every residence hall. However, stairwells are often found with garbage bags left behind by residents who choose to place their trash there knowing it’ll eventually be dealt with. It’s not the job of the cleaning staff to remove personal trash from the dorms, but they’re left with no choice, as it creates a fire hazard as well as an inconvenience to residents who do abide by the rules.
No one enjoys being greeted by the stench of another person's trash in the stairwell on their way to class every morning, and the housekeeping staff probably doesn’t enjoy adding additional time to their cleaning routine. Similarly, leaving messes larger than what comes from day-to-day activities in the bathroom inconveniences the staff and residents. Elizabeth Kraus, a hall director at JMU, said “many unpleasant surprises” —referring to bodily fluids — are found on Monday mornings. Bodily fluids require extra experience due to potential risks of coming into contact with them.
“If hall staff finds these issues during our duty tours, we are obligated to call emergency maintenance to take care of the issue, which inconveniences maintenance staff because they have to come after hours and work overtime,” Kraus said.
In Weaver hall, all the door handles in their building were once covered with shaving cream that was left for days because hall staff are not responsible for cleaning such messes up. This created discomfort and frustration for many of the residents living there.
Even more destructive than leaving trash laying around and creating vulgar messes in the bathrooms is the vandalism that frequently takes place in many residence halls. While many dorm residents don’t partake in this, the few that do make life more difficult for everyone else. Kraus said an entire bulletin board was ripped off the wall in the lobby which created a fire hazard and added time to the cleaning routine. Similarly, the floors have been littered with things such as broken glass bottles that are both dangerous to anyone walking and bothersome.
Kraus also said, “several bathroom stall doors have been removed from their hinges, which, in addition to being inconvenient, costs time and money to repair,” and that two drinking fountains have been removed from the building. This makes it more difficult for the cleaning staff to do their job, as they have to work around the broken door or fountain. It also makes it frustrating for those residents who now have to use the bathroom without a door or go to the TV lounge for water.
All members of the JMU residential staff, including maintenance, housekeeping, hall directors or resident advisors, work hard to keep students happy, safe and healthy. They often go out of their way and perform tasks beyond their job description when they shouldn’t have to. Dorm residents should take more responsibility for cleaning up after themselves and be more respectful toward the staff. Taking this privilege for granted disrespects the whole community and makes life harder for those working to improve our JMU experience.
Carlisle Copeland is a freshman psychology major. Contact Carlisle at copel2cp@dukes.jmu.edu. For more editorials regarding the JMU and Harrisonburg communities, follow the opinion desk on Instagram and Twitter @Breeze_Opinion.