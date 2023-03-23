A giant gym.
JMU’s University Recreation Center (UREC) is most known for being a gym, but it can offer so much more: a park, a pool, a cooking class, all of which are available on campus at no cost.
Full-time students and staff should take advantage of these valuable resources while they’re readily available.
The University Park (UPARK) is another resource available to students and a great way to spend time outdoors. Within the park, there are a variety of things to do. For example, there’s the team challenge course, which offers a custom program for adventure team building, including leadership, communication, trust and community building.
UPARK also has an event lawn, a pavilion, 18-hole disc golf course, a gatehouse and a multi-activity turf. Even the turf has more to offer with four tennis courts, two basketball courts and two sand volleyball courts.
Don’t like being outside? UREC Aquatics Center features a lap pool, hot tub, sauna and a secondary pool with a resistance track that also provides water volleyball and water basketball. The Aquatics Center is supervised by three lifeguards who are on duty at all times for safety and provides certified courses for adult and pediatric first aid, CPR and AED (automated external defibrillator); CPR and AED for professional rescuers and a lifeguarding certification class. Log rolling, swim fitness and swim lessons can all be done through UREC too.
According to a poll done on The Breeze’s instagram, when asked “Have you used UREC’s Aquatics center?” 60% said yes. This leaves a significant amount of people not using or taking advantage of reliable and resourceful resources.
Enjoy or good at lifting? UREC has a weight club. If the sum total of your one-rep max for bench press, deadlift and squat meet or exceed 400 pounds for women and 600 pounds for men, then you can be a member of the UREC Weight Club. Within the club there are several levels ranging from 400, 600, 800, 1000 and 1200 pounds.
You can even benefit from UREC without even going with its podcast, “Well Dukes..” It’s a health and wellness podcast aimed at providing JMU students with programming, information and services to help them lead productive and healthy lives. Every other Wednesday, a new episode is released with a conversation that may change how you think, what you know and what you do in regard to your overall wellness.
To top it all off, there are cooking classes and nutrition programs in the Demonstration Kitchen and annual events like real-life Battleship and the Halloween celebration.
UREC and other university recreation resources are more than sweaty bodies and slamming weights — it’s an opportunity. Take advantage of all the opportunities the recreation facilities have to offer.
Hailey Ruffner is a first year art history major. Contact Hailey at ruffnehl@dukes.jmu.edu. For more editorials regarding the JMU and Harrisonburg communities, follow the opinion desk on Instagram and Twitter @Breeze_Opinion.