Parking on campus is no new hassle, especially when students are running late to class, which is common. With parking comes the chance of hit-and-runs — an accident where the perpetrator leaves the scene of the crime. There are not enough security cameras in the parking decks to catch the perpetrators causing the hit-and-runs.
According to the JMU Police Log, there were at least seven hit-and-runs in the parking decks, mainly Grace Street and Champions, just in September of this year. Last fall, there were a total of 26 hit-and-runs and only two perpetrators were located and arrested. Some may think 26 isn’t a lot, but those were the only ones reported. Imagine how many happen on a regular basis that aren’t reported to the JMU Police Department.
More students continue to enroll in JMU every year, with JMU’s 2022 applicant pool being the largest ever. The class of 2026 is JMU’s biggest historic increase in applications — 9,637 more than the class of 2025. With more people coming to JMU, more students will be parking on campus, which could result in even more accidents.
Grace Carliss, a student worker at the Student Success Center, has come across three hit-and-runs since being at JMU.
“Each time [my car has] gotten hit, I would contact the JMUPD and they would tell me that the only thing they can do is write a report because they don’t have cameras in the parking decks and the damage to my car is less than $1500,” Carliss said.
JMU Police Department Chief of Police, Anthony Matos, responded to what the protocol for JMUPD in regards to hit-and-runs.
“We follow current state law policy and procedures on hit-and-runs,” Matos stated.
Medvinlaw.com explains Virginia’s protocol for hit-and-runs.
“If the vehicle damage after a hit and run is below $1,000, the perpetrator will be charged with a misdemeanor criminal offense. If above $1,000it would be a felony offense. If the damage is above $500, there is a possibility that the perpetrator can face their license being suspended for up to six months.”
This damage isn’t cheap, and some students don’t have the money to fix their cars. It’s understandable that JMUPD can’t do more due to the lack of cameras, but the people who cause this damage should be held accountable for their actions. When this happens, it leads to a complete dead end because there’s nothing a note can do for the person whose car was hit.
Chief Matos also stated, “At present, where there are cameras, there are cameras in the elevators, at the vehicular entrances on the ground and second level, and on the top level”.
There are more than three levels on all the parking decks, however. Though entrance cameras can catch the vehicle, if there are many people leaving at the same time, how does the police department know which car is the one who caused the incident?
Without more security cameras in the parking decks, student safety becomes a cause for concern. Many college students stay on campus for hours on end. When students have to walk back to their car in the dark, it can be scary — especially when they’re alone.
Installing security cameras in the parking garages will not only protect college students’ safety but also bring the hit-and-run cases to a stop and hold individuals accountable for their actions.
