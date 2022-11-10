It’s no secret that JMU students spend a large portion of their time every semester locating a decent place to park on campus. They often leave their homes up to an hour early just to provide themselves with the necessary time to locate a spot in a regularly packed lot or deck.
This challenge is made several times harder for physically disabled students making their way to classes due to JMU’s lack of significant action and attention towards making our parking decks more accessible.
According to Bill Yates, director of Parking and Transit Services at JMU, there are 468 designated parking spaces on campus for students who have handicap permits. Students are able to apply for these permits free of charge in addition to their normal parking pass by presenting a letter from a physician to Parking Services.
This is convenient, but not many eligible students are aware of the option. Not to mention, the relatively small number of spaces available to be granted to those who need them. With under 500 spaces available to those who are even made aware of the pass, a large portion of the student body is left out.
Even with access to those parking spots, students still have a hard time reaching their destinations due to the location of the lots themselves.
“The [handicap] spaces aren’t even in a convenient spot,” junior Kaia Coles said. “At Forbes, I practically had to hike on crutches.”
Students also have their gripes with parking on campus. Angelina Nguyen, a junior, said that despite the availability of ramps near the lots and elevators within the decks, she considers them to be “essentially useless.”
The ramps are too steep for those who use wheelchairs or require support when walking. With it often taking several minutes to arrive, the elevator proves to be a lackluster choice as well.
Though these ramps and elevators show JMU has taken steps to promote a more accessible campus, they haven’t been implemented effectively. Students must deal with the inconvenience and arrive late to their destinations or place themselves in hazardous situations.
“You just can’t win,” Nguyen said.
JMU’s parking heeds to accessibility regulations on a state and federal level, even exceeding them by including a few more spaces than legally necessary, Yates said. Despite this, there are limited practical solutions to aid students who spend most of their days on main campus and struggle with mobility.
According to the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA), parking areas with 401-500 spaces are required to have nine accessible spaces. For areas with 501-1000 spaces, 2% of the total is required. This means only 20 spaces out of 1000 specifically account for disabled people.
According to JMU’s parking and transit statistics, Grace Street Parking Deck houses 414 commuter spaces with 12 of them labeled as accessible spaces. For faculty, there are 62 spaces with none designated as accessible. While JMU does exceed the national requirement for commuters, it does so by including only 3 more spaces.
The Warsaw parking deck has 556 commuter spaces with 12 accessible spaces and 223 faculty spaces with 5 accessible spaces. Commuter parking at Warsaw barely meets the national 2% requirement, which is 11.12 spaces.
While it’s true that JMU adheres to all of the requirements outlined by the ADA, there’s nothing particularly impressive about the way it has achieved this in its parking decks.
