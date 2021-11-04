Recent elections saw some of the highest engagement from young people within the last decade. Virginia’s 2021 General Election for governor, lieutenant governor, attorney general, House of Delegates members and other local offices have garnered the attention of many within the Commonwealth, and it’s important that we maintain this level of engagement even after the election cycle ends.
The 2020 elections saw a record-setting 159 million voters participate. And, according to the Department of Elections, it’s estimated that over 1 million Virginians voted early in Tuesday’s election. At JMU, The Breeze previously reported that, according to a report from Tufts University’s Institute for Democracy & Higher Education just released, JMU’s voting rate in the 2020 General Election was 74.6% — a 20.5% increase from the 2016 General Election.
Although the numbers remain high, it’s important that voters, especially students, understand that civic engagement doesn’t stop once a vote’s casted. Voters should stay engaged within the realm of politics — locally and nationally — all year round.
It’s easy to disconnect from politics after an election. Voters may simply feel satisfied with voting as a means of civic engagement and decide not to pursue further involvement in their communities. Tufts’ Center for Youth Voting and Civic Engagement found that the national rate of volunteering among youth voters in 2020 was 30.3%.
Even among adult voters, Pew Research Center found that only 53% of those who voted in 2020 participated in varying political activities ranging from volunteering to demonstrating support on social media.
Contribution is necessary to maintaining a healthy community bound by a commitment to preserve a healthy democratic ecosystem. Citizens often find themselves engaging once every two years when an election happens to fall and then dropping their engagement after casting their vote. To limit this trend, JMU offers a great option to stay informed and updated on politics.
The Center for Civic Engagement (CCE) is home to a non-partisan approach to political engagement within the JMU community. Regardless of political affiliation, any student can keep up-to-date with political information through the Center’s podcast, blogs, newsletter and programs, all of which are made available on their website.
The CCE helps direct students to events and resources they have an interest in. Students can visit the CCE to seek out potential volunteering and learning opportunities based on their liking.
Time commitment plays a major role in the lack of civic engagement from college students. Students may prioritize the balance of coursework, exams, extracurriculars and jobs over all else, so it can be naturally difficult to stay up to date on politics and volunteering. Participating in civic engagement is a time commitment, but the payoff helps improve our community and country.
Many of the problems with staying civically engaged exist above students’ control over how and what they learn. Carah Ong Whaley, the associate director at the CCE, said civic engagement would be bolstered through its inclusion into the educational curriculum.
“Even with all of the speaker series and lectures, unless it is part of the curriculum with built-in incentives, it is really hard to get people to attend,” Whaley said. “We would like to have more time and resources to focus on working with faculty to incorporate civic learning into the curriculum no matter what the discipline [is].”
With the inclusion of civic learning in classrooms, students would have higher exposure to many of the topics discussed at the CCE without having to seek it out themselves.
Whaley is also concerned with the recent removal of “Tent Talks,” a CCE open forum on the Quad in which students can learn and discuss current events with each other or civic leaders.
“The Senior Leadership Board recently made a decision that nothing can be on the Quad except for QuadFest, ESPN College GameDay and the lighting of the Christmas Tree,” Whaley said. “I do not know what is going to happen with Tent Talks.”
JMU didn’t respond to a request for a comment on the removal of “Tent Talks” from the Quad.
The recent decision made by the Board showcases another limit to student civic learning. With enough student support, “Tent Talks” could return to providing a space which creates more deliberate, academic dialogue.
We, as students of JMU, have the ability to change many of the limits to civic learning on campus. This may seem daunting, so start at the CCE to get access to great resources regarding civic learning and volunteering opportunities to change the Harrisonburg community for the better.
Contact Luke Pineda at pinedalm@dukes.jmu.edu. Luke is a junior political science major.