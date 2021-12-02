The most common violent crime among undergraduate college students is sexual assault, with 26.4% of women and 6.8% of men experiencing rape or sexual assault through physical force, incapacitation or violence. Unfortunately, universities aren’t taking enough measures to prevent sexual assaults — including JMU. Even the justice system itself is flawed, with Title IX continuing to fail survivors of sexual assault.
Title IX is part of the Education Amendment of 1972; it states that colleges and universities that receive federal funding cannot discriminate on the basis of sex. While Title IX has been effective at preventing discrimination and is one of the contributing factors to more women in higher education, it hasn’t been quite as effective in regard to sexual assault, with some accused students filing what’s known as a “‘reverse Title IX’ gender-discrimination claim[s], where male students will argue their university’s process is biased against men,” according to Inside Higher Ed.
Despite Title IX and the few programs JMU has to prevent sexual violence, students are still participating in this behavior, and survivors continue to be dissuaded from reporting the crime. Only 11% of rapes on campus are reported. Title IX can sometimes backfire and is one of the reasons many students don’t come forward to report the crime — it’s a long, grueling process, and the school’s faculty are often obligated to report any incidents to the school and its Title IX office. This can cause survivors to face slut-shaming, victim-blaming, threats and retaliation from the perpetrator and even the public. False accusations are rare, with only 2-10% of reports being false and 95% of reports to the police being true.
A ruling from the Department of Education on Title IX states: “Since data collection began in 1989, there are only 52 cases where men have been exonerated after being falsely convicted of sexual assault while in the same period, 790 men were exonerated for murder.”
The truth is, JMU has more programs and resources to support survivors and aid them in reporting the act of violence than they do to prevent it. While survivor support is critical and should be a top priority, significant action needs to be taken to prevent sexual assaults as well. Rape and sexual assault are still occurring among college students, possibly because of the lack of adequate prevention programs.
That’s not to say that JMU has no prevention programs. All students must complete the AlcoholEdu, Sexual Assault Prevention and Diversity, Inclusion & Belonging online programs, but despite this, the problem persists year after year. Students often don’t take the programs seriously.
A recently adopted bystander intervention program is the Green Dot program that was adopted in 2018. It’s a training course designed to prevent sexual violence through bystander intervention using the “three D’s” — direct, distract, delegate. However, while bystander intervention is extremely important, more measures must be taken to actually change the sexually aggressive behaviors and attitudes held by students who have committed or could commit rape and sexual assault. The Green Dot program isn’t required for all students, but it should be. JMU should at least require students in leadership positions in organizations — specifically fraternities — to participate in the program.
Members of fraternities are three times more likely to commit rape and sexual assault than non-members, and women in sororities are 74% more likely to experience sexual assault on campus than women who aren’t involved in Greek life. This is a staggering statistic, yet not much is being done about it on JMU’s end. Several JMU fraternity members who spoke to The Breeze said their organizations hold informational sessions or online courses or training to help prevent sexual assault, but none are through JMU. Usually, their training comes from the fraternity itself and is required by the Interfraternity Council (IFC), not JMU. It’s crucial that JMU has its own requirements as well.
Thankfully, there are some student-led organizations that contribute to preventing sexual assault. Students Against Sexual Violence is an organization comprised of JMU community members that seeks to “improve the way this prevalent issue is handled by administration and normalize holding perpetrators accountable.” They inform organizations, including fraternities, on preventing sexual assault.
Institutions and perpetrators must be held responsible, and more time and energy needs to be put into focusing on rape and sexual assault prevention. JMU needs to re-evaluate and modify its approach to sexual violence. So, what can the JMU administration do to improve on preventing sexual assault?
The JMU Center for Civic Engagement and Dukes Vote posted a blog with recommended measures JMU should take regarding sexual assault. The blog says the school should conduct a study examining how common sexual assault is and what key factors are contributing to it, such as how JMU’s party and drinking culture influences the issue. An important step JMU must take is working to change the mindsets of students through required courses or programs on rape and sexual assault prevention. Instead of brief online courses students take in their free time, JMU should have classes taught by JMU faculty trained in sexual assault prevention. This will help with the lack of attention students often give online courses and programs. Ignorance and misinformation are two very dangerous things, especially in regard to sexual violence.
Tim Miller, vice president for student affairs, said in an interview that JMU is constantly working to prevent sexual assault, and he meets weekly with the student organization Students Against Sexual Violence to discuss the issue and possible approaches to end sexual violence among the JMU students.
“We can never settle for what we have done before because one sexual assault is too many, so we have to continue working to eradicate this from our campus community. We have a number of staff members constantly working on this and staying up to date on this issue across the country and helping us think of better ways to address it,” Miller said.
With administrative and student support and collaboration, JMU is taking big steps to continue to improve sexual assault prevention in the community.
The bottom line is that it’s unacceptable how common incidents of rape and sexual assault are among college students. Students need the administration’s support on such critical issues. With 43% of crimes being sexual offenses, it’s important for schools to do everything they can to prevent it — and JMU should be doing more.
