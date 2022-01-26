Pop!
The sound of bursting balloons might be fun or amusing to some, but people with latex allergies run in the opposite direction.
I’ve lived in a state of vigilance for nearly as long as I can remember. My mother has had a latex allergy since I was born, and I began to develop one in high school. Avoidance of latex is part of our daily routine, whether it’s not going to restaurants that use latex gloves, dodging parties with latex balloons or buying latex-free school supplies. Holidays like New Year’s Eve and Valentine’s Day are particularly frightening, as more balloons pose a bigger threat to our safety.
During my time at JMU, I’ve faced challenges managing my latex allergy. I do my best to avoid latex and, thankfully, I feel safe attending my classes, eating in dining halls and living in my residence hall. Nevertheless, some exposures are beyond my control, so I’m trying to reduce the risk on campus for myself and the JMU community.
I propose a campus-wide policy that prohibits the use of latex balloons. This not only protects the health of everyone at the university but also offers environmental and psychological benefits as well.
Latex allergies are progressive — with each exposure to the allergen, symptoms and reactions worsen. One day, someone could experience skin irritation from a bandage with latex adhesive. Another day, they could have trouble breathing or go into anaphylactic shock — a life-threatening reaction — when they walk into a building with balloons. It’s critical to understand that recurring exposures worsen one’s allergy and can cause others to develop one, too.
The Allergy & Asthma Network’s Complete Guide to Latex Allergy states that 1%-6% of people can develop a latex allergy. When applying that percentage to JMU’s undergraduate and graduate student body and part- and full-time instructional faculty, that means roughly 230-1,378 people could have a latex allergy.
“Latex allergy is preventable but not curable,” the Allergy & Asthma Network’s guide says. “The only way for people with latex allergy to prevent symptoms is strict avoidance.”
The guide also says that over 40,000 items contain latex, making it that much harder to avoid it. However, latex balloons are one of the most dangerous items to be exposed to — whether there’s only one or several — as they have a high quantity of latex proteins that are under pressure. Latex balloons naturally shed latex particles, but popping one is like a bomb exploding.
Mayo Clinic’s resources on latex allergies affirm that someone who’s allergic to latex is likely to experience symptoms from touching latex products or breathing in its airborne particles with reactions intensifying over time.
Several events around JMU’s campus have used latex balloons for decorations, like last fall’s Study Abroad fair in the Festival Conference and Student Center and The Union’s 50th anniversary celebration. Latex balloons were present both inside and outside of the buildings, preventing safe access to the event and other facilities for people with a latex allergy and putting others at risk of forming one. Besides being common places to hold fairs and activities, The Union houses many critical departments and facilities — Mail Services, the Student Government Association, COVID-19 testing, study spaces, etc. — as does the Festival Center, which hosts many events and conferences and features the popular Festival Food Court.
While Dining Services may not use latex balloons or gloves in Festival’s facilities, the latex particles from balloons can travel through the air and on clothes from one room to another. Even if I requested accommodations to attend an event in the Festival Ballroom, there’s no guarantee that latex balloons wouldn’t be at another event in the building at the same time or that there weren’t balloons in the space at an earlier time, leaving particles to linger. A policy prohibiting latex balloons would dramatically reduce the risk of exposure and ease the minds of people with latex allergies.
Katie Jacintho, a fifth-year student at St. Martin’s University in Lacey, Washington, has had a latex allergy since she was 2 years old, and she’s had to navigate it through college.
Jacintho said her small campus community was already against using latex balloons before she attended — citing their excessive use and the associated cost, as well as their harmful environmental impact — and was told “all campus-sponsored events were supposed to try their best to be latex-free.”
Faculty and staff turnover between March 2020, at the start of the pandemic, and her return to campus in fall 2021 meant fewer people were aware of Jacintho’s allergy, resulting in more latex exposure. She said she moved back home to Maui, Hawaii, for her final semester because managing her allergy with less support from the school became too overwhelming.
“None of [my] safety needs were being met, and because of that, I couldn’t concentrate in class,” Jacintho said. “I had a really hard time feeding myself [and doing] everything that you need to do in order to be a human being … If it’s so simple as just taking balloons away from the environment, why can’t we do that?”
Jacintho said more education, awareness and infrastructure to address the threat of latex balloons could dramatically help those allergic, as well as others who might experience sensory overload from the bright colors or trauma from the popping sounds — similar to fireworks or gunfire.
“[Some] think of balloons, and they’re nice and happy and bright,” Jacintho said. “For … people with latex allergies, people who maybe have PTSD, they’re trauma for us.”
Student Government Association President Jessani Collier said taking action on a policy or resolution through SGA’s legislative process can come from the association’s members or anyone else in the community who wants to enact change.
“We try to empower our Student Senate and all people within SGA to voice their concerns and set up these meetings to meet with admin and discuss their thoughts on any policies they want to see,” Collier said. “Our Senate [meetings] are open every Tuesday at 6:15 p.m ... It’s just a matter of who catches ear of [an issue] and wants to do something about it. And we’re completely open … so it’s really just a matter of reaching out.”
Several colleges have comparable policies on latex balloons, including Waldorf University, Viterbo University and Elizabethtown College With a similar policy in place at JMU, there would be many alternative items to use for decorations. Mylar foil balloons are latex-free and can be refilled with air or helium for multiple uses. However, one should also remember there’s a finite amount of helium, and balloons can drift into wildlife habitats if released illegally or not disposed of properly.
Other options that are safer and more sustainable than latex balloons include bubbles, paper lanterns and streamers. These items can also be used on several occasions and should be encouraged when planning events or activities on campus.
As I’ve stated, JMU has already made strides to be cognizant of latex allergies and make accommodations. A policy on balloons is a logical way to extend on these standing practices.
“The majority of classrooms and labs on campus use primarily nitrile gloves rather than latex gloves,” Mary-Hope Vass, university spokesperson, said via email. “The University Health Center [also] maintains an inventory of latex-free alternative medical supplies that would come into direct contact with a patient who has a latex allergy … The university wants to ensure students learn in a safe environment.”
I often tell people the one thing I wish others knew about latex allergies is that they’re progressive, and once you have one, it doesn’t go away. I’m fortunate that I avoided latex early in my life because of my mom’s allergy. Social media has been a great help in spotting latex balloons around campus so that I know where not to go, but that’s not something I can always rely on.
Spreading awareness about latex allergies and the danger of latex balloons is a valuable first step. Enacting a policy at JMU to prevent the use of latex balloons on campus is the next step toward keeping our community safe.
