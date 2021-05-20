I don’t think I’ve slept through the night in nearly six months. I wake up with anxiety, and I go to sleep with anxiety. Between school, work, interning, family, a relationship and a dog that's chronically sick — I’m not meant to do all of this.
I wake up and grab my phone to check emails, texts and assignments that were somehow sent to me in the middle of the night. While I’m half-awake, I try to answer them as fast as I can. My brain can't even process what I’m reading. I do it anyway.
I haven't been able to safely see my family for over a year. I haven't seen friends for months. I feel like I’m wasting away, and I'm so tired of living like this. I'm tired of the pandemic that’s forced me to be available 24/7 via email and Zoom and phone call.
I can't worry about projects and financial aid and deadlines and assignments like this anymore. My university has only made this worse.
The plan to remove spring break seems logical — JMU students continue to party, break protocol and brag about it on social media. The evidence isn’t hard to find.
Mitigating the spread of COVID-19 was an ultimate failure on behalf of the university’s administration — the fall semester is ample proof of that. I’m not sure why students were so surprised when spring break was ultimately canceled and replaced by “mental health” days. This has created a silent crisis for students coping with the constant cycle of anxiety and grief that comes with living in a pandemic.
Even so, JMU offered some advice for dealing with this chronic stress.
“Recognize that you are grieving.” Clearly, there’s something devastating about living through COVID-19. I lost my little sister’s high school graduation, holidays with my grandparents, a semester abroad and, at one point, I even thought I might lose a few friends. This arduous process of continuously grieving the past and feeling the present slip away is almost too much to bear on its own.
That hasn’t stopped the onslaught of assignments, exams, tests and mandatory meetings each of my classes has demanded. My “mental health” days were spent quietly sobbing over my laptop, desperately trying to keep up with the work. It was never enough.
“Keep in touch with your friends.” This is so much easier said than done. My peers at JMU aren’t immune from this stress that’s pervaded every aspect of my life. They each carry their own burden, incessantly increasing with each passing day. My friends that’ve just graduated struggle with finding jobs that were promised to them for so long. Bills don’t stop during a pandemic. A weekly catch-up doesn’t fill the void that was once brimming with movie nights, dinner dates and trips to anywhere.
“Create a new routine.” I was supposed to schedule “breaks” in the day to breathe, walk around and go outside. JMU told me this would fix the crushing pressure to succeed — it hasn’t. I usually end up crawling into bed, trying to fix my broken sleep schedule with a 15-minute nap.
“Take some time away from your screens.” I can’t do this while I’m learning from home. Professors have somehow unanimously decided that there’s no more distinction between work and play. They deserve a real break too. My emails are answered in the middle of the night. Assignments slip between the cracks. There is no disconnecting during a pandemic.
There’s no life away from screens anymore. I can’t stop by to visit my grandparents or catch up with my aunts who don’t use a phone. I live in constant fear of giving everyone I love a debilitating virus that’ll affect them for the rest of their life. To take a break away from my screens is to take a break from everyone that I love most.
“Be kind to yourself.” Every college student I know is struggling right now. Fifteen weeks of around-the-clock work is inexcusable — it’s impossible to manage. I fully blame JMU for mishandling students’ mental health. The “mental health” days are a joke. The university should have enforced penalties for students breaking pandemic rules and instituted multiple, consecutive break days so that everyone could enjoy a real break – even if they were shortened.
I don’t know one student that actually took those days off to relax and recuperate. Those were makeup days for work that couldn’t be forced anywhere else in the week. This constant burden of inadequacy makes it impossible to be kind to myself.
JMU failed when it came to managing students’ stress by adding “mental health” days to replace spring break. The embarrassment of “mental health” days was a slap in the face to so many students who are struggling to get by right now. The university needs to be better. The university needs to try harder.
A study by the American Psychological Association found that Generation Z is facing unprecedented uncertainty, is experiencing elevated stress and is already reporting symptoms of depression. There has to be a better solution than just enduring this painful cycle.
I keep forgetting that we aren’t supposed to live like this, and I realized that I need to set boundaries and defend them. This is the advice I wish the university had offered me.
Until I stopped answering emails at six in the morning, everyone expected me to be available. If I hadn’t started sacrificing absolute perfection for ample adequacy, I wouldn’t have been able to finish this semester at all. There’s no shame in taking breaks when needed, even at the expense of a grade or evaluation. I want to normalize being necessarily selfish. At the end of the day, being alive is more important than being perfect.
Summer Conley is a junior public policy and administration major. Contact Summer at conleysr@dukes.jmu.edu.