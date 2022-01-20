Amid the surge of the Omicron variant, JMU President Jonathan Alger recently declared that classes will remain in person for the upcoming spring semester. This decision to hold in-person classes must be upheld for the remainder of the semester, despite the pandemic and the decision of other universities to revert back to online schooling for at least the beginning of the spring semester.
Online learning has been detrimental to students across the country in terms of mental health and academic performance, according to a research article published by the National Center for Biotechnology Information (NCBI).
“The worldwide rapid increase of infected cases has created a sense of uncertainty and anxiety about what is going to happen,” the NBCI says. “This stress may lead to unfavorable effects on the learning and psychological health of students.”
While online schooling contributes to maintaining some control over the persisting pandemic and the continuing rise of new coronavirus variants, it hasn’t been beneficial to students’ well-being.
In Alger’s recent email to the school, he stated that JMU will maintain similar guidelines to those used during the fall semester, including the requirement for mask wearing indoors. The email states:
“The semester will begin as scheduled on January 18 in person … though temporary shifts in a particular class’s modality may occur as needed through the semester. Fall semester went extremely well, and there is no evidence that any viral transmission has occurred in classrooms during any stage of the pandemic.”
Despite the increased transmissibility of the Omicron variant, JMU’s evidence of a low transmission rate in regard to the more severe, though less transmissible, Delta variant in the fall semester is very promising.
In Alger’s email, he also provides information on COVID-19 testing, mask, quarantine and vaccine requirements and regulations. Regarding student and faculty testing guidelines, unvaccinated students who live on campus must be tested upon their return to school and unvaccinated staff members will continue weekly testing.
In an article by Pradeep Sahu, a professor at The University of the West Indies, he explains how the pandemic’s consequences have impacted the mental health of students across the globe:
JMU students state a variety of reasons for their preference for in-person versus online classes and how their mental health is affected.
“I prefer in-person, regular classes with the option to take classes virtually,” John Archibald, a senior, said. “Students have different needs and levels of comfort.”
Archibald said that as long as people are wearing masks and getting vaccinated, he has no problem with JMU holding in-person classes.
Victoria Wheeler, a junior nursing major, says she prefers regular classes because she’s able to focus better in a classroom rather than on a screen. She said she’s not too concerned about going back to school.
“My major requires me to be in these types of situations,” Wheeler said. “I need to be prepared and ready to handle anything in the medical field.”
However, Wheeler also explained that her anxiety can negatively affect her, especially when thinking about going to the store or spending time with friends due to the pandemic.
Jess Nelson, a senior, said she prefers in-person classes because online schooling causes issues with her mental health.
“When I can’t go to in-person classes, it affects my learning abilities, which ends up affecting my mental health,” Nelson said. “I also have a lot of friends in my classes, and it makes me so upset that I can’t see them.”
It’s clear that online schooling negatively impacts students academically and mentally, and maintaining in-person classes throughout the semester will significantly benefit JMU students. Not only will remaining in person help students’ academic performance but it’ll also allow students to see their fellow classmates and friends rather than being isolated like in the past.
As long as JMU continues with its precautions to stop the spread of COVID-19 among the community, such as masking and getting vaccinated and tested, classes should remain in person for the rest of the school year.
