The average age of a voting member of the House of Representatives is 57.9 years old. The average age of someone in the senate is 65.3 years, according to Pew Research Center. Baby Boomers are the dominant generation in both the House and the Senate.
With only one Generation Z lawmaker in Congress, young Americans are left feeling hopelessly unrepresented before even considering other aspects of their identity such as race and gender.
Grace Smith, a senior political science and sociology double major at JMU and Student Government Association’s legislative affairs chair, mentioned some of the negative effects of under-representation.
When decisions on a national level are made from a limited number of viewpoints, they are “not painting a really diverse picture of everyone who’s voting,” Smith said. It’s hard for college students to not see younger representation in legislation, and the issues might not be reflective of their interests.
The current lack of representation in regard to age is not the result of a lack of interest. Smith emphasized how involved Generation Z is due to the political climate in recent years and the information that’s accessible through social media.
For example, Smith said there are “a ton of people” on the legislative affairs committee, and she credits this to an interest in politics and advocacy in regard to the struggles students face.
There are also benefits of young representation.
"I think we could really have a great, politically engaged generation of people coming into office that really do care about making change and care about being educated on issues and care about representing different communities that haven’t necessarily been represented," Smith said.
Despite interest and benefits, there are many barriers that hold young people back in politics.
According to Tufts University’s Center for Information and Research on Civic Learning and Engagement (CIRCLE), financial security is “a major barrier for young people to run for office.”
CIRCLE reports that costs are high for local and federal political campaigns; the average amount spent by a House of Representatives candidate in 2014 was around $700,000, and “a single LA school district’s top two candidates together spent more than $500,000” in 2020.
For young people earning entry-level salaries or lacking experience with consistent yearly income, costly elections aren’t realistic. Youth making $50,000 or less per year are less likely to run for office, according to CIRCLE.
Opportunity cost also plays a role. CIRCLE cites an estimate that 540 work days are needed to work on an election in order to win. For young people still pursuing higher education or trying to build a foundation in the workforce, the time demanded to run for office isn’t feasible.
Smith says “not being taken seriously” in the political realm is another reason it’s harder for youth to get elected. When “the status quo is working against you” and you don’t look “like your average person in power,” Smith said, it can be even more difficult to run for office.
Lastly, incumbency and seniority work against young politicians. Master Class states that incumbents are at an advantage because they are known by their constituents, have established networks, and obtain substantial experience. Because of this, young people have a much smaller chance of holding office when running against older legislators attempting to get reelected.
Seniority becomes more prevalent when it comes to legislative leadership. According to the U.S. Senate’s website, “seniority remains an important factor in determining many committee assignments, and committee chairs are typically the most senior member.”
So, even if elected, young politicians will have an even harder time holding any sort of leadership position or being on the committee they are most interested in.
There’s not necessarily a single way to break down these barriers, and there might not even be a way through the federal government. But, change doesn’t always come from the top; Smith argues that what’s really affecting someone and their community is happening at a local level, and that’s also where someone can create change.
Smith said her experience as a student representative to the Harrisonburg City Council helped her understand why involvement in local politics is important: It’s a great way to stay connected to the community and learn more about politics in general.
“You see what it means to have effective bipartisan dialogue,” Smith said.
Advocacy takes many different forms, though; Smith said politics isn't the only avenue to being an advocate.
Getting out into the community, learning about issues facing Harrisonburg residents and volunteering with local nonprofits are ways that Smith recommends getting involved in the community.
However, it’s important for JMU to not intrude or drown out the voices of local residents. Smith encouraged students to listen and learn, as well as empower and uplift these voices.
JMU presents many opportunities for civic engagement; there are plenty of clubs on campus — partisan and nonpartisan — that students can be involved in. Smith even mentioned that JMU has very high voter registration rates compared to other college campuses.
“Overall, JMU is a really great place for somebody looking to get involved in politics, it's just a matter of if you use those resources and you seek out those opportunities because the opportunities are there,” Smith said.
College can be a very influential time for students, and it’s a great opportunity for students to not only be politically active but also figure out what they believe. Smith emphasizes having an open mind, seeking out multiple perspectives and being open to change.
Being involved in politics as a young person is difficult — especially when trying to run for office. Although there is no easy fix for this, there are opportunities for students to learn, broaden their horizons and get involved in local politics.
