You’re told to go to school, work hard, then graduate — and you will succeed. But is that true? Is it enough? When you’re a kid, it feels like you have your whole life ahead of you and a world of opportunity. You think about your future with blissful, oblivious optimism. You think the future is bright, and things will only get better.
Now here we are, three years after a pandemic. Housing prices are ridiculously high, and social media apps such as TikTok are filled with people lamenting about inflation and financial hardships. Things look bleak and seem like they’ll only get worse. When you think about what you were taught growing up and the hoops of today’s obstacles you’ll have to jump through, it makes you consider if the American dream was ever a reality.
According to the U.S. Inflation Calculator, America experienced an extreme level of inflation during 2021 at 7%. This year, inflation is at 3.2%, which is still higher than before the pandemic in 2018 and 2019, when rates were 1.9% and 2.3%, respectively. In 2021, CNBC reported that housing prices had risen faster than wages as well. The median home price had risen 118% from 1965 to 2021 compared to a 15.5% increase in wages.
Data from the U.S. Census Bureau shows how housing prices have changed over time. In 1970, the median home price was $178,834.73 when adjusted for inflation. It became $247,409.30 in 1980 — a $68,574.57 difference in the 10 years between 1970 and 1980. Later it rose to $315,817.64 in 2010, then reached $503,046.14 by 2022. The issues taking place aren’t just happening in America: The Guardian announced that the U.K. is in a recession alert and also amid a housing crisis. The publication also reported that 40% of renters in some areas need government help to pay their housing bills.
Right now, it seems like the whole world is struggling and falling apart, and college students today are graduating into this difficult era. How prepared are we for the hardships we will face, and how aware are we of the severity of today’s economic crisis?
Failure in education
Many young people in America feel a lack of guidance from the generations that came before them, namely with financial literacy. It’s one of the things we say we need guidance for the most but don’t often receive it for. Many young people don’t know how to responsibly take on and manage debt, which makes the economic issues we face worse. A 2019 report titled “Money Matters on Campus” by EVERFI concluded that out of 30,000 college students at 440 schools across America, only 53% felt prepared to manage their money.
Senior Rudy Mallamas is one student that stands out as an outlier from these statistics. He’s an intelligence analysis major that was taught financial management from his mother, a regional bank manager. The nature of his major and chosen career path also informs him about the state of the economy. Many young people feel like the older generations left the younger ones to fend for themselves. But he believes differently, “The older generations have brought great things,” Mallamas said, "but with great things, they also brought awful things with them. I would say no one's perfect.”
Rudy went on to describe how he sees the burdens put America’s youth's shoulders as their inheritance. “The way I see it, your grandparents had it for a bit and then they gave it to you, kinda like handing off a torch,” Rudy said. He said he thinks a college degree has dropped in value becoming the bare minimum and almost the same as a high school diploma. Mallamas said he believes job experience has more value than a degree and that in this current job market, he will struggle to find employment despite having a STEM degree.
The advice we’re given of putting our faith in education as our path to living successfully is no longer completely valid. So, the risk that we as young Americans take on in accruing thousands of dollars in debt may yield no benefits.
A 2022 article from the Harvard Business Review described the analysis of 51 million jobs that were posted between 2017 and 2020. The analysis revealed that employers are playing down their degree requirements for available jobs. The change was most apparent when it came to middle-skill jobs, or jobs that require less than four years of education to do efficiently.
Between 2017 and 2019, degree requirements were reduced for 46% of middle-skill positions and 31% of high-skill positions, according to the Harvard Business Review. The most affected jobs were IT — information technology — and managerial positions. Employers are now foregoing the use of degrees as markers of competency and aptitude, instead opting for demonstrable skills and experience.
This trend started after the 2008 recession and was compounded by the changes brought by the pandemic. During the pandemic, many employers had a difficult time filling positions. For example, jobs for intensive-care and critical-care nurses dropped from 35% to 23% in the number of postings asking for bachelor’s degrees. The degree requirements for registered nurse positions overall dropped by 5%.
Also, not only are employers doubting the necessity of degrees but so are Americans as a whole. In July, GALLUP reported that America’s confidence in higher education has continued to fall. It’s now at a new low, 36%, compared to 48% in 2018 and 57% in 2015. When broken down, 17% of Americans have a great deal of confidence in education, 19% have a lot of confidence, 40% have some and 22% have little.
Many recent college graduates have taken to social media to express their struggles in the job market. One 2022 college grad created a YouTube video titled “Why The Job Market Hates Gen Z and Recent College Graduates.” In it, she laments about her experience with the job market she graduated into, describing how she feels like she was sold a dream or fake reality about college and the overall value of school. The rejections she received while job searching led to her to conclude that having only a college degree isn’t as valuable as it once was. She recounts how every rejection letter she received has been due to not having enough experience; unfortunately, her club and volunteer extracurriculars were not enough. She also details the impossibility of the employers' standards and time consuming interview processes. She describes how employers want a candidate that has senior-level work experience but who will want entry-level pay.
With degrees losing their value and the paradox of needing experience to gain experience, where exactly does this put newly graduated college students? The young people today have been raised on something that has become so hard to obtain, that they might as well have been sold a bill of goods — a lie.
Decline in happiness
Also, the difficulty of accomplishing what life achievement could possibly be one of the reasons that Americans today are statistically less happier than in previous times. The General Social Survey has been asking Americans about their happiness since 1972. Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, the survey showed that Americans felt “very happy” more often than “not too happy.” Following the start of the pandemic, however, the survey now shows a drastic change.
In 2022, the response of not too happy had a record high of 24% compared to a record low of very happy at 19%. In addition, Americans are beginning to lack optimism. A poll by Marist College in 2021 detailed a first-time drop below 50% for Americans who were optimistic about the coming year since the poll was first done in 2009.
I believe that instead of continuing to trust in antiquated ideals from the past, we young Americans should start creating our own version of what we believe the American dream should be. The America that we have grown up aspiring to is long gone. We should start making way for a dream that fits the reality we live in now.
Young Americans are already starting to make that change with a push for better work-life balance by “quiet quitting,” a silent stand against corporation exploitation and entitlement to employee time by fulfilling the bare requirements of one's job also, through advocating for work-from-home jobs and the induction of the four-day work week.
An article published in The Breeze in August details that success isn’t objective and shouldn’t be determined by society. This is a conclusion that I believe all young Americans should hold. Despite the issues we face in trying to navigate our own paths, the old and gray that run our country will someday have their suns set, and the youth of America will be around to bear witness to what they leave behind.
So, to avoid living in a world created to benefit everyone else but us, our day to make change is now.