Inflation is a concept many Americans are familiar with — after all, it affects multiple aspects of people’s daily lives — and with the current annual rate standing at 9.1%, citizens are increasingly concerned over the state of the U.S. economy. The annual inflation rate is published by the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) every month using the Consumer Price Index (CPI). The last measurement taken by the BLS was in June 2022, proving an increase of 1.3% compared to the previous month. For perspective, the average annual inflation rate floats around 3.8% per year in the U.S.
However,Wednesday, July 27, the Federal Reserve hiked up interest rates by 0.75% and announced the change in target interest rate range to 2.25%-2.5%. This acceleration of the inflation rate has reached a shocking high and is the most significant increase since November 1981.
This increase in inflation will affect the price of a wide range of goods and services, from bread, milk and toilet paper to gas prices and college tuition. With virtually everyone in the country experiencing inflation’s adverse side effects, college students and universities are no exception. Low-income individuals are disproportionately affected by the increase in inflation rates, which includes many college students.
Students are beginning to learn some hard truths in terms of the current state of inflation and the overarching economy. While gas prices are decreasing, prices on tuition, food, housing and utilities remain high — this causes serious problems for students, especially those on a tight budget. They will also face an increase in student loan interest rates that will put a strain on students ability to borrow loans to pay their tuition.
There are often multiple causes of inflation, beginning with an increase in demand and a simultaneous decrease in supply and in the value of U.S. currency. During the COVID-19 pandemic, the economy hit a historically rough patch due to numerous factors, including an increase in government spending (i.e. the CARES Act and the American Rescue Plan during the pandemic) and in consumer demand along with continued labor shortages. These, coupled with the infamous global supply chain disruption that brought multiple economies to their knees and the persisting war in Ukraine and its ensuing consequences — specifically, the record number of sanctions on Russia — have led to high inflation and the economic downturn citizens are currently facing.
The Fed continues to tackle inflation through the raising of interest rates, which are then reflected on all types of loans, including student loans. Rates on new student loans — granted after July 1 — have shot up and federal undergraduate student loan borrowers are expected to pay 4.99% in interest, higher than the previous year’s rate of 3.73%. However, those already borrowing federal student loans that have been put on pause repeatedly throughout the pandemic will not be affected by the current increase in rates, because their rates are already fixed. This is good news for old student loan borrowers, but bad news for new ones.
Interest rates are also reflected in tuition prices, which have soared at universities across the country over the past few years. Schools throughout the U.S. are forced to raise the price of tuition and other college expenses because they are facing increasing prices on necessities such as labor, food, energy and utilities. Colleges around the country have laid off hundreds of thousands of faculty members due to these increasing expenses and the drop in undergraduate enrollment.
College tuition rates often increase twice the amount of the present general interest rates, and tuition typically rises approximately 8% each year — meaning tuition doubles every nine years.
The University of Virginia’s Board of Visitors recently approved tuition rates for the 2022-23 academic year, raising the interest rate on tuition and fees by 4.7%. They also approved a 3.7% increase for the following 2023-24 school year. These rates are relatively high when compared to the past six years’ rates that averaged below 2%.
JMU’s tuition is expected to go up as well, though not significantly. JMU’s Executive Committee of the Board of Visitors voted to set a 3% tuition cap for in-state undergraduate students, due to an additional $4.6 million from the state in order to lower tuition prices. A one-time scholarship will be awarded to all in-state undergraduate and graduate students, covering the additional tuition charge of $224. Out-of-state students face an increase of 1.5% for both undergraduate and graduate tuition. For the most part, colleges are at the mercy of the state of the economy, specifically when it comes to inflation; as prices around the country rise, there is no doubt that the cost to function and support an academic institution will significantly increase as well.
Similarly to U.Va., JMU’s tuition prices have been steadily increasing over the past few years; this includes costs that are included in overall tuition prices, such as the costs of room, board, books, travel and personal costs — however, loan fees have consistently remained at $76. The 2020-2021 annual cost for books was $1,082, $5,376 for the board and $2,004 for personal costs.
In due to inflation and the economy’s downturn, these prices have risen: The annual cost for books is now $1,176, $6,268 for board and $2,156 for personal costs. These increases in prices have led to an overall increase in annual tuition costs, which in 2020-21 stood at $28,426 for in-state undergraduate students and $45,454 for out-of-state students. For the 2022-23 annual cost of tuition, prices rose to $30,792 for in-state students and $47,882 for out-of-state students — an astounding increase.
Inflation is seeping into all aspects of everyday life. Whether you’re standing in line at the grocery store, placing an online order, paying for dinner or applying for student loans, many are bound by high inflation and the extremely daunting thought of a possible recession — along with the unfathomable truth that students and low-income individuals are expected to be hit the hardest.
