A massive humanitarian crisis is happening in China, and it seems like nobody cares. When the news first broke about the mistreatment and displacement of the Uyghurs, or Uighurs, of the Xinjiang region of Northwestern China, people were horrified. However, this worldwide shock was short-lived. There needs to be more talk and media coverage on the genocide against the Uyghur population.
The Uyghurs are Turkic minorities in China, with the majority of them being Muslim. The Chinese government has detained Uyghurs and placed them in detention centers, yet masked genocide by calling these detention camps “vocational education and training camps,” according to BBC News. The Chinese government calls them “education centers” or “re-education centers,” implying that because Uyghurs have their own culture apart from Chinese culture, and because they’re Muslim, they need to be rounded up and forced to change.
Uyghurs are facing religious discrimintation and have endured torture for years. Uyghurs are met with barbed wire and dwell in cells where they witness their peers being beaten to death. Additionally, Uyghurs are being forced to denounce Islam through interogation practices and torture, Mihrigul Tursun, a Muslim Uyghur who escaped the situation, said.
The Uyghur genocide is so under the radar that well-known brands are getting away with using Uyghur labor. Nike, Victoria’s Secret and Calvin Klein are among the brands that are taking advantage of forced Uyghur labor, according to Business Insider. There’s no pressure put on these brands to stop, so they continue to abuse the horrific situation.
In addition to clothing brands, Disney shot part of the 2020 movie “Mulan” in Xinjiang, where a large number of concentration camps hold Muslim Uyghurs. Disney thanked government officials of the Xinjiang region in the movie’s credits, leading people to boycott “Mulan.” Shooting a movie in an area of genocide is tone-deaf and irresponsible of Disney. This is just another example of big corporations banking off the oppression of others.
The mass genocide and incarceration of Chinese Uyghurs has occurred since 2017, but it didn’t catch the attention of the masses until recently. This is an issue because it took three years for people to even be aware of the situation, let alone start to care about it. Thirty-seven countries backed the Chinese government’s actions, claiming that they’re improving the safety of China by detaining Muslim Uyghurs.
It’s concerning that no other country has stepped forward to demand a change. However, it’s not surprising, considering China’s influence. It’s sickening how business is prioritized over morality and the lives of innocent human beings. The abuse and torture Uyghurs are facing is so extreme and horrific that it doesn’t make sense how it’s been going on for so long. If ignorance is bliss, then this must have been true from 2017-20, but the world needs to be aware of what’s going on in China and do something to stop it.
When reading about genocides in history books, people seem shocked and don’t understand how anyone could let such horrible things happen, yet here we are, and no one seems to care. Since there’s hardly any coverage on the situation, China won’t feel pressure to end what it’s doing. There needs to be more coverage and conversation surrounding horrific genocide of the Uyghurs.
