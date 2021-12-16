Generation Z (Gen Z) has lived through some of the most tragic, but impactful, events. There have been numerous school shootings, 9/11, the Boston Marathon bombing, the ongoing climate crisis, the murder of George Floyd and COVID-19, to name a few. While each of these tragedies are different, they’ve greatly contributed to desensitization among Gen Z.
According to the APA Dictionary, desensitization is defined as “a reduction in emotional or physical reactivity to stimuli that is achieved by such means as deconditioning techniques.” Essentially, desensitization can occur when people are no longer shocked by tragic events that would typically be horrifying.
For Gen Z, these tragic events are often just another day: Take what happened last month in Houston.
On Nov. 5, rapper Travis Scott performed at Astroworld Festival — a three-day music event hosted by Scott himself. During his performance, people in the crowd watching Scott were trampled to the ground and pushed as they were blocked in on three sides.
According to NPR, 10 people who attended the concert have died so far, and hundreds have been injured. As of Nov. 14, the youngest victim is 9-year-old Ezra Blount from Dallas, Texas.
According to The Dallas Morning News, another concert go-er tried to save Blount.
In the days following the festival, people began talking about what really happened. On TikTok specifically, people began to recount their experience and just how traumatic it really was. Many TikTok users kept saying that their experience felt like “hell,” or how everything around them felt demonic. They said that people were screaming, “Help! Help!” and Scott continued to perform. They also recalled not being able to breathe and being so close to other people that they had nowhere to turn. Other people were posting videos of people struggling and falling on the ground, unable to get up.
Watching a video of someone fighting for their life on the ground shouldn’t be normalized. It’s horrifying, not something that has thousands of likes and comments as people dissect the video and voice their opinions. The fact is: Someone grappling to remain alive is a tragedy — that shouldn't be shown on the internet. But, time and time again, videos like these flood social media platforms after major breaking-news incidents occur.
Ashley Anderson, a junior SMAD major at JMU, voiced her thoughts on the tragedy.
“Unfortunately, it might just get passed over, because this thing just keeps happening over and over again,” Anderson said. “Artists aren’t keeping each other accountable for it. It stinks because I don’t know what it’s going to take for something to change.”
Since tragedies like these are so common, it feels like just another day for Gen Z.
Michelle Taransky, a member of the critical writing faculty at the University of Pennsylvania, has seen the effects of trauma on her students firsthand.
“I have a student who grew up two blocks from ground zero,” Taransky said. “She was two months old when 9/11 happened, and recently her father was diagnosed with a really rare form of cancer that doctors are only seeing in folks who live by ground zero.”
While only a newborn at the time, the long term effects from this tragedy remain.
“This is a student who grew up around, and was surrounded by the trauma of 9/11,” said Tarnasky.
This shows that even though some members of Gen Z may not have been old enough to understand what was happening at the time, it’s now impacting her life in a harmful way.
Desensitization has also been prominent throughout the pandemic. While it’s shocking to see how many people have died from COVID-19, it’s become easy to sit behind a screen and watch the death toll rise. The people behind these numbers had lives that mattered; though as deaths began to accelerate when the pandemic began, it became hard to remember that they weren’t just numbers.
Living through this period of history is significant, but the desensitization that Gen Z is experiencing because of it has become detrimental. According to a press release by APA, “America’s youngest adults are most likely of all generations to report poor mental health, and Gen Z is also significantly more likely to seek professional help for mental health issues.”
Anderson said it best stating, “We just keep seeing it around us, that nothing is going to change.”
As tragedies turn into regular occurrences, it begs the question: How much more can Gen Z handle throughout their lives?
Margaret Willcox is a senior media, arts, and design major. Contact Margaret at willcomr@dukes.jmu.edu.