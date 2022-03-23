This month’s rise in gas prices has been a source of stress for JMU students and professors alike. It’s not just commuters who are affected, however. Increasing energy costs can result in high electricity bills and a rise in the price of goods and services due to transportation costs. Despite peaking gas and electricity prices as a result of the war in Ukraine, this spike could benefit the environment in the long run.
U.S. gas prices reached a record high March 11 at an average of $4.33 per gallon, soaring past the previous record of $4.10 in 2008. This rise, however, shouldn’t be a shock to those keeping up with current events. Just four days prior to the record, the Biden administration announced that, as part of a coordinated response against Russian aggression in Ukraine, the U.S. would be imposing a ban on Russian energy imports.
The decision itself faced little criticism, but as gas prices skyrocketed, so did condemnation of Biden’s environmental strategy that, according to Fox News, only served to exacerbate the issue.
Other media outlets on the other side of the political aisle have argued that gas prices began to rise before Biden’s presidency and that it’s the responsibility of private energy corporations to reduce profits in order to ease consumer burden.
Biden has heavily regulated domestic fossil fuel production in an attempt to curb American carbon dioxide emissions and meet strict self-imposed and international deadlines. It’s important to note that these deadlines are vital in preventing drastic changes to the global environment that could have harmful, permanent effects.
But for once, in a refreshing change of pace, the partisan argument isn’t staunchly anti-environment or pro-economy. Instead, Republicans are making a fair point: Many say that instead of restricting domestic production, the U.S. should be restricting international imports, according to the New York Times. That way, at least theoretically, the U.S. can ensure environmentally responsible fossil fuel production and avoid supporting controversial regimes, all while avoiding an increase in its amount of fossil fuel consumption.
While this argument poses a fair point, it disregards several key problems and one great opportunity. The U.S. is already one of the top fossil fuel producers in the world, and over the past decade, domestic energy production has been on the rise while energy imports have been declining. To speed up energy production in an effort to completely rule out foreign imports would take a massive amount of time and resources — and for what?
Other countries would still be producing, albeit with slightly reduced demand, but in the end, the U.S. would be regressing back into its old ways at a time when progress is vital. Instead of increasing production, the U.S. should be subsidizing renewable energy to fill the void left by Russian fossil fuel imports.
High gas prices can be more than an inconvenience, especially for low-income populations. However, unlike climate change, the problem is unlikely to be permanent.
While high gas prices are frustrating for the average consumer, it may be advantageous in the long run as, without them, the U.S. might have been forced to take more drastic action in addressing climate change if it wanted to meet its deadlines.
“The hard fact is that to get people to stop using fossil fuels will entail either forbidding them from doing so, which will not be popular, or raising the price of them through taxes or inadvertently through a war like this,” JMU economics professor Barkley Rosser said.
The war in Ukraine has increased gas prices, resulting in decreased demand that the government can take advantage of by supporting energy substitutions for U.S. consumers. This presents a rare opportunity in the war on climate change. A growth in the market for alternatives to fossil fuels needs to be taken advantage of while it’s still prevalent.
According to the U.S. Energy Information Administration, fossil fuels account for about 80% of domestic energy production and consumption in the U.S. This, in part, is due to the industry’s impressive lobbying efforts and funding. Corporate political donations and post-retirement job opportunities generate incentives in Congress to maintain the status quo. Congress has even allowed lobbyists to essentially write their own legislation.
Industry and transportation account for more than half of U.S. carbon emissions, which despite advancing technology, has continued to increase over the past couple decades, contributing to global crises around the world.
“Environmental policies should focus on providing incentives to renewable energy sectors/investors,” JMU political science professor Hakseon Lee said. “Currently, fossil fuel industry lobbying still dominates policy debates, which needs to be overcome soon.”
In the face of intense oppositional lobbying, the pro-environment movement must act quickly and offer the government a better alternative to the country’s rising demand for energy. We must hope that the government sees the importance of such a transition within the energy sector and invests in the U.S.’s future.
The situation is, of course, born out of tragedy and has made the lives of low-income earners more difficult. But that doesn’t mean we should ignore other problems plaguing the world today. Climate change isn’t just a problem for now; it will persist into the future. It’s not just a domestic issue — it’s global. We cannot afford to miss opportunities like this.
Mia Hazeldine-Ross is a senior international affairs major.