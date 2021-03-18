Adam Oakes, a VCU freshman, died March 28, 2021, due to a Delta Chi hazing event. Oakes’ cousin, Courtney White, said he was told to drink an entire bottle of whiskey, was blindfolded and then ran into a tree. He was found unresponsive the next morning.
Oakes was only 19.
Instagram user @anasofialeon posted a screenshot of an Instagram direct message featuring VCU student Nihal Khurana stating, “Dude no offense but why the f**k would you let ur fa**ot fat ass brother pledge when he can’t handle alcohol????” Khurana, a 2019 Langley High School graduate, criticized Oakes’ family for pressing charges, stating, “Leave the fraternity alone end of story.”
In response to Oakes’ death, VCU senior Carson Sturgis created a petition to expel Delta Chi. As of now, VCU has suspended the fraternity, and Delta Chi’s national office issued a cease-and-desist order in response. VCU’s lack of action goes to show how universities rely on Greek life for donations and often keep their mouths shut even when it comes to students’ lives. A cease-and-desist order is a laughable response to a student’s death, and VCU must do more.
Recently, JMU had its own hazing incident that caused more destruction than bonding. Three men reportedly broke into the 1300 block of Hunters Road this past Sunday and were armed with airsoft pistols. This mock home invasion was apparently part of hazing for a fraternity. The possibility of the students getting injured or injuring others is sickening to think about. While JMU itself didn’t release a statement, Tim Miller, vice president for student affairs, stated that he’d look into the situation with the Office for Fraternity and Sorority Life.
The peer pressure results in potential members doing whatever it takes to become part of the organization while the older members enjoy watching it happen. Instead of the organizations being brotherhoods or sisterhoods, potential members are being manipulated just to earn a spot. Hazing is different from bullying, yet it can still result in trauma for those who partake in it. According to Theravive, a licensed therapist website, hazing effects can include sleep problems, depression, lower grades and decreased self-esteem. These negative consequences can become long-term effects due to hazing and can greatly change one’s life for the worst.
However, while many people feel that Greek life should be abolished, it’s really the hazing that should be terminated. Many Greek organizations practice philanthropy and help their surrounding communities while also building lifelong friendships.
American University’s Delta Phi Epsilon recently disaffiliated from the organization’s national board and created the Sisterhood for International Engagement. Members plan on serving their local community and focusing on philanthropic efforts, creating a true sisterhood that makes a big difference.
Additionally, the Office of Fraternity and Sorority Life at JMU collected Halloween baskets and donated them to First Step, a nonprofit domestic violence shelter. Providing support for the local community is an important part of Greek life, and if it were abolished, there’d be less influence and opportunity to help the community and other organizations.
Obviously, ending hazing in Greek life isn’t easy; it holds an influential role in Greek traditions. However, brotherhoods and sisterhoods can be created without the dangers of hazing and instead through community service events and other traditions, such as the “bigs” and “littles” system. Oakes needs to be the last victim of hazing, and fraternities and sororities need to take action to create a safer and more beneficial environment for their members.
Julia Cheng is a freshman media arts and design major. Contact Julia at chengjm@dukes.jmu.edu.