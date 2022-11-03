Do you know where Mount Everest is? Have you ever been convinced you’d manage the journey that so many others couldn't? If so, look no further than JMU, home of the Godwin stairs: a perfect fit for you, the adventurous, but sadly, not the students.
The large stairs connecting the area near the bookstore, Bridgeforth Stadium and the bus station with D-Hall and the rest of main campus is an eyesore even from afar and truly no less hideous up close. The concrete is dark and heavily stained, crusted with grime from chewing gum stamped into the pores of the sand brown stones.
A new splatter of mystery liquid can almost always be found on this staircase, leaving the area smelly at times. The experience makes climbers scared to know what the foreign substance even was.
Railings line the stairs on both sides, providing false security. The metal railings are covered in layers of peeling paint. Each layer slowly undresses a new color, grays and reds, just doing their best to cover what inevitably erodes through to rust.
At the base of the railings, where the metal connects with the concrete, it's eroded, leaving the railings more exposed. Large cracks splinter along the sections of concrete that make up the stairs, and chips of concrete are missing on the edges and corners.
The stairs go on for so long that half-way up there's a bench area, suggesting a seated area to stop and cool down. While nice, it’s questionable. The brick is now dark from the layers of dirt that have accumulated over time. The only pop of color is the bright green of algae that’s grown there.
While hiking boots aren't necessary when making the climb, the hike is so long and the terrain so harrowing they might aid the trip. Just under 70 steps, the ascent leaves you huffing and puffing at the top, left unrecoverably breathless for the rest of your walk.
With such a large quantity of stairs, it dissuades students from eating meals at D-Hall if they’re coming from that direction.
“They stop me from going to get food lots of times, 'cause I think about how I have to go up the stairs,” freshman dietitian major Sara Stayton said.
Eating is important for everyone's health. According to The Scientific World, our body, mental and social health is directly related to food. Skipping meals can negatively affect students' health.
The stairs are steep. If the looks, quantity or smell of the steps doesn't scare you off first, the sheer height of them will. When walking up the stairs and looking up, all you can see is more steps. Because they’re so steep, they also become more of a tripping hazard, Stayton said.
This stairway is steep, ugly, smelly and feels neverending. The stairs are a bane of existence when walking around campus, and although stairways are associated as leading to heaven, this one sure feels like hell.
