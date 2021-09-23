COVID-19 has shown the value of social interaction during stressful times, and now that school is finally back in person, it’s time to make the most of what JMU’s extracurriculars have to offer. Clubs are an important part of the college experience. They provide a source of social support and entertainment while students work hard to earn their degree — but that’s not all they offer.
Research conducted by Education Research and Reviews showed students who partake in college extracurriculars, even when studying the same amount, have a higher GPA and attendance record than those who don’t. A similar study by The Aquila Digital Community found a correlation between extracurricular participation and higher SAT scores in high school students. These students were also shown to have a greater interest in pursuing higher education than those who weren’t involved in any clubs. The National Association of Student Personnel Administrators (NASPA) conducted interviews with students in the first week of their freshman and senior years and discovered a consistent trend in developmental success in those who participated in extracurricular activities.
Clearly, joining clubs can have a positive effect on both social and academic development. Clubs by nature are a social experience, as they normally consist of at least two members contributing to some sort of mutual goal. The academic benefits of clubs are less obvious but no less important. Working together to achieve a goal, even if that goal is just to enjoy oneself, requires logical thinking, time management and communication — all valuable skills in an academic environment.
Joining a club doesn’t need to be academic in nature for a student to reap its benefits either. After all, it’s best to balance work and leisure. Purposefully dedicating time to a fun activity helps lower stress and gives someone something to look forward to throughout the week. Clubs are an easy and often free source of entertainment for those who don’t have a car or are low on cash.
“The benefits of joining clubs are the communities and interests you get to explore,” Cole Davies, secretary of the Anime Club, said. “I feel that the later benefits of this club are brought through the connections made.”
JMU offers a variety of different clubs that anyone can join, but it’s best to consider what you hope to get out of it. If you’d like to meet people, consider the Antisocial Social Club, which offers a low-pressure environment for anyone who might not want to fit into the mainstream. If you’d like to bolster your resume, volunteering with Give Volunteers, which volunteer and promote sustainability around Harrisonburg, or Dukes 4 Dogs, a club dedicated to volunteering at animal shelters, might be exactly what you’re looking for. If you want to avoid the “freshman 15,” the Walking Club is a great place for routine, low-intensity workouts.
Whether you want to meet people, learn or just have fun, extracurriculars are a great way to enhance your college experience and find your own family right here at JMU.
