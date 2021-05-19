According to CNN Business, the amount of time Americans spend on their phones increased by a full hour from 2019-2020. This jump from three to four hours spent on the phone will likely sound small to college students, who spend an average of 8 to 10 hours on their cellphones.
This school year, students were forced to spend an obscene amount of time on their digital devices to accommodate online learning. Now that the second semester is over, students have the opportunity to take a long break from their devices. Reducing screen time can help avoid a ruined attention span, diminished productivity and deteriorated vision.
Ruins attention span
Coming from someone who spent several hours a day on TikTok to unwind after finals week, too much screen time can ruin one’s attention span. After scrolling through 15-second to one-minute-long videos for hours on end, it becomes difficult to hold interest in any one thing for an extended period of time.
Much of the content found online, particularly on social media sites, is designed to quickly grab attention and convey a message before a viewer has the chance to swipe or scroll past it. This is particularly true on TikTok, an app used by 48% of U.S. adults ages 18 to 29.
Uninstalling select apps that one finds themselves regularly wasting time on is a great way to reset and break bad app usage habits. When I delete an app from my phone after noticing that it’s been consuming too much of my time, I often find myself absentmindedly trying to find and open the app as soon as I turn my phone on. Having the app uninstalled for even just a week or two can start to train your mind against these tendencies.
Diminishes productivity
With the average college student spending 8 to 10 hours on their phone daily, it’s no wonder that a correlation has been found between screen time and productivity.
Research by clinical psychologist Dr. Nicole Beurkens has shown that prolonged screen time can reduce productivity and introduce stress related to this lack of productivity.
To counter this, Beurkens recommends tracking screen time, turning off notifications and designating activities and times where devices aren’t used.
Deteriorates vision
Everyone has heard about the treacherous “blue light” emitted from their digital devices. So, what’s blue light? And why’s it so harmful?
Blue light has the shortest wavelength of visible light, causing it to produce the most energy out of any color of light that people can see, according to Eyesafe. This has positive and negative implications. On the “bright” side, blue light can elevate mood, alertness and memory and cognition. However, blue light also suppresses the production of melatonin—a vital sleep hormone—which disrupts a person’s sleep cycle and can lead to sleep deprivation.
In the long term, blue light can damage one’s eyes. Some specific concerns include age-related macular degeneration and damage to retina cells, dry eyes, headaches and blurred vision.
If possible, students should consider the end of the school year as an opportunity to reduce the time they spend in front of a screen.
