Associate Justice Samuel Alito’s SCOTUS opinion No. 19–1392 returns abortion regulation to individual states and opens the floodgates on fervent natalism that will force people assigned female at birth (AFAB) into career-ending pregnancies, births and unsafe abortion attempts, in turn depressing the economy. The few companies paying travel expenses for out-of-state abortions and those going further, like Patagonia, will not change the bottom line for swaths of Americans. Thirteen states have laws blocking or unreasonably preventing abortion, and it would be no shock to see this number swell to 26 or more with the recently empowered anti-choice initiatives in red and blue states.
From an economic standpoint, restrictions on abortions predominantly trap young people in lower socioeconomic brackets by forcing them into stable low-paying jobs that can pay for their immediate costs of childbirth and leave them available for child-rearing. This occurs during the period of their lives they 'ought to be' incurring debts in schools and/or prodigious internships so they can viciously climb (or 'grind') to a higher socioeconomic plateau before producing any desired offspring and reaching their max wage-earning potential as they near retirement according to the American 'hard-work' paradigm.
Unless garish ’solutions’ such as prenatal layaway payment plans or daycare loans become normalized — which could box young people into yet more debt like car, school and home loans — folks without monetary or social safety nets will have their wage-earning potential stochastically limited and by extension, the economic opportunities of their children going forward. In this way, people who are poor, discriminated against or disenfranchised and their romantic partner(s) can be drug further down the wealth divide and contribute to the actual or perceived entrenchment of the classes. Moreover, a rise in poor parents, who, as a class, are stochastically stunted economically, leads to a rise in poor children, more so as multiple unintended or untimely offspring are possible without rational family planning measures.
Cyclically, the pattern continues: The once poor children tend to end up socioeconomically stunted adults by way of their parents' own lack of wealth gatekeeping opportunities for their success. Then, lacking the same monetary and social safety nets, another significant portion of the population enters into low-wage employment (if not blatant pauperism) due to an untimely or accidental pregnancy. The cascading effects of abortion bans will be numerous, and while the backlash is immediate, the concrete repercussions will be a swell in poverty, an exponential steepening of inequity and the decimation of what little generational wealth sustains the dwindling middle-class.
Sidestepping all conjecture as to what racism and dogmatism drives such a ban, the blisteringly inflexible lack of pragmatism exhibited by the 'fiscally minded' arbiters of policy and precedent is demonstrable by their determination to steer the economy further into the ditch and diverge the echelons of wealth until America strictly delineates the haves and have-nots. At whence point, it is scarcely hyperbolic to put red states, if not America's ubiquitous totality, on a 23-year self-destruct sequence juxtaposed to Romania's revolution and subsequent civil war spurred by the burgeoned political mass of angry, young and poor.
C Jasper is a Senior ISAT major. Contact C at jasperca@dukes.jmu.edu. For more editorials regarding the JMU and Harrisonburg communities, follow the opinion desk on Instagram and Twitter @Breeze_Opinion.