It’s no secret that college campuses around the world become tremendous petri dishes of viruses and sickness with each incoming freshman class, but that has new implications in the shadow of a pandemic.
According to The New York Times, the average number of COVID-19 cases in Harrisonburg increased continually from Aug. 21 until Sept. 4. This trend is supported by the apparent spike in COVID-19 related hospitalizations beginning on Sept. 1, as reported by the CDC. Though this incline has mostly leveled off, the influx of new COVID seems likely related to the start of the fall semester.
The sniffles and coughs heard during lectures are growing harder and harder to ignore. Some professors talk about students emailing them about being out sick; even still, it’s probable there are students who are sick and not out. Students who’ve fallen ill may be ignoring their symptoms in an effort to keep up with classes, putting those around them at risk.
The reason students do this may not be intentional, but it is negligent. It’s easy to dismiss symptoms of the dreaded virus as hay fever, or a one-off symptom — especially when the alternative condemns you to a period of masking and quarantine. This is a very daunting idea, especially for first-year students who are just a few weeks into their college experience. Some students might be hesitant to test for COVID-19 if they’re slightly symptomatic, and they may try to deny a dim situation.
“If I can’t attend a class in person, I feel like it would definitely affect it,” said freshman Jared Marcus, when asked how he felt his academics would fare if he tested positive for COVID-19. “I’ve gone to classes and you can’t go a minute without hearing somebody cough or sneeze.”
Although JMU has amended its attendance policy for students who miss class due to COVID-19, many students feel as though they cannot miss a significant amount of days and still perform well in class. This policy, updated in the fall, states “students may be under quarantine through no fault of their own and should be accommodated as much.”
Many professors are trying to adhere to such guidelines, but it’s still difficult to accommodate those who are unable to be physically present in class.
More resources must be made available to reduce the fallout of a student testing positive. Especially in the first weeks of the semester, it’s not easy to obtain a classmate’s notes if you don’t know anybody. Even then, a summary of what was discussed in class can only carry you so far. Instead, something as simple as an audio recording of a lecture and the PowerPoint would go a long way.
Additionally, there’s no point in having these resources if students don’t know about them. Just letting students know there’s a way for them to keep up with class while they’re absent relieves much of the pressure on academic performance.
Some professors have anticipated this need for substitutionary material and have proactively taken measures to accommodate students who are absent from class in many different ways, with many of these options stemming from the COVID-19 policy era. Old recordings of lectures given during online class are a great resource for students to pull from and, perhaps best of all, is the hybrid option some teachers have stuck with, giving students the ability to join class from a remote location.
Though these arrangements are often greatly appreciated by students who find themselves in quarantine, this option has raised questions about attendance and quality of learning; Maria Gutierrez explains that “a recent trend emerged where students who are not quarantined choose to attend class via Zoom when the rest of the class meets in-person” in her article, “Hybrid classes impact in-person attendance.”
Although the prevalence of COVID-19 has been recently diminishing, being unable to attend class due to an illness has, and always will be, an issue. Professors need to provide adequate substitutionary material for students who are unable to attend in person so students can isolate while they’re still contagious. Furthermore, students should test for COVID-19 and not come to class when they feel unwell to protect their classmates. —Ignorance is not always bliss for the person sitting next to you
Ethan Jardines is a freshman geography major.