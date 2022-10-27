Why is Taylor Swift constantly receiving hate?
This is something my friends and I often ask ourselves. Taylor Swift was a pivotal part of our experience growing up and yet, she’s unfairly scrutinized by the media.
In 2009, Swift won Best Female Video at the MTV Video Music Awards, but her speech was cut short when Kanye West interrupted her on stage to say Beyonce, who lost in the category, had one of the best videos of all time. Later in 2016, #taylorswiftiscancelled trended and it seemed as if the whole industry and world in general were calling her a snake.
Swift went on hiatus for a year after this incident and came back stronger than ever. One thing everyone can learn from Swift is how to overcome challenges that seem impossible to come back from.
Swift won Billboard’s Woman of the Decade in 2019. She addressed the Kanye situation and thanked those, especially her fans, who supported her. More importantly, she highlighted the unfair standards women in the industry have to live up to. In her speech she said “we shouldn’t let obstacles like criticism slow down the creative forces that drive us.”
Swift inspired many through her music and has become one of the strongest voices of the generation. Since 2006, she’s released 10 original studio albums, won eleven Grammys, and was named Woman of the Decade. She's an amazing artist but an even better role model.
“[Taylor] uses her voice for really great reasons and she clearly knows the power she has,” Cambria Lee, president of JMU’s Taylor Swift Society and a former photo editor for The Breeze, said, “and it’s really great to see her encouraging people to vote.”
Swift's inspiration is so strong that JMU has its own club dedicated to her. In fall 2021, Lee and her friends created the Taylor Swift Society. Over the last year, it's grown to over 500 members.
“There’s so much variety and diversity in her music that a lot of people can enjoy it and there’s a lot to pick from,” Lee said.
Beyond music, Swift is more active in politics and standing up for underserved communities. In her documentary, “Miss Americana,” Swift’s involvement in the 2018 Tennessee midterm elections and its effect on the LGBTQ community is just one example on how she’s used her platform to promote change. Though the election didn’t end up in the way she hoped, it did find a way into her music.
In her seventh studio album, “Lover,” Swift released “ME!” with Brendan Urie along with a music video. It centered on embracing and being proud of who someone is.
Swift released her tenth studio album Midnights date. According to Spotify, “Midnights became Spotify's most-streamed album in a single day, and Swift broke the record for the most-streamed artist in a single day in Spotify history.”
Breaking a record like this on a major streaming platform is an incredible accomplishment, but it’s not surprising. Swift is known for her connection with her fans. She often leaves easter eggs, or hidden messages, in her posts and songs for her fans to figure out what’s next.
Swift takes charge of her own life and doesn’t let others slow her down. She challenges gender roles, speaks on important political issues and encourages her fans to be themselves. Swift is an icon and by listening to her music or following her endeavors, there will always be an important lesson to learn.
