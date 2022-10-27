In January, a 2-year-old boy in Charlottesville, Virginia, accidentally shot himself in the head when left unattended with a firearm by his mother. Miraculously, the boy survived the initial injury and was treated for his wounds by the U.Va. Medical Center as reported by CBS 19 News, Diamond Owens, the mother of the child, was charged with felony child neglect and allowing access to firearms by children.
This story is heartbreaking, but even more heartbreaking are the hundreds of Americans that die each year in unintentional shootings. The first step toward lowering this number is firearm safety education, and yet neither political party agrees on what this should look like, so the issue gets swept under the rug.
In 2020, there were 535 “unintentional” firearm related deaths in the United States, according to the CDC. In reality, it isn’t fair to call these deaths unintentional, because they are completely preventable. A better term would be negligent ”— all accidental firearm deaths are a result of negligent storage or handling. Often, as is in the case of Diamond Owens, a firearm is left out for a child to discover, and the rest is self-evident.
“No matter where it is, anything with guns is going to be the source of an issue,” freshman Kenan Seremet said.
As to what Seremet thought could be done, “both letting the child know [firearms are] dangerous and letting the adult know to keep it locked away” are necessary.
Safe storage of firearms isn’t only important for parents, but for all firearm owners. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) reports that a total of 2,936 firearms were stolen in 2021. Keep in mind that some of the items included in this list, such as silencers and receivers/frames, are not actually firearms, but that still leaves thousands of firearms taken from houses and cars each year due to improper storage. It’s essential to store firearms in a theft-deterrent and child-safe manner, especially for those in areas where burglaries are common.
The JMU Police Department provides safe storage of firearms for hunting purposes, but they doesn’t provide any firearm safety education for college students.
Domestic Defense Team, a virtual shooting range within walking distance of campus, offers numerous courses covering firearm safety without utilizing live ammunition according to their website.
Safe handling of firearms is just as important as safe storage. As it turns out, firearm safety is fairly simple; always keep your finger off the trigger until ready to shoot, always keep the firearm unloaded until ready to fire and always keep the firearm pointed in a safe direction. Of course, there’s more involved than just these three basic rules, but it’s more than what is being taught to children in classrooms.
Both parties have educational programs focused around firearm safety; the two most prominent being Straight Talk About Risks and the National Rifle Association’s Eddie Eagle. Where Democrats and Republicans disagree is the implementation of firearm education, a problem for decades. Back in 2000, ABC News reported that while both parties agreed that firearm safety should be taught, each party had a problem with the other’s educational content, claiming that each was trying to vilify the other; not much has changed since.
In 2020, the Virginia Senate introduced Senate Bill 129 which established a firearm safety education program, designed by the Virginia’s Board of Education in consultation with the Department of Criminal Justice Services to last at least two hours of instruction. The bill was struck down by the Public Education Subcommittee. As it stands, local school boards in Virginia may provide firearm safety education, but there’s no state or federal law mandating it.
Beyond children, everybody should be familiar with the safe handling of a firearm. Firearms don’t care who is handling them and are therefore just as dangerous in the hands of a geriatric as a pediatric. Safety education doesn’t require actual handling of a firearm, and there are plenty of online courses available that teach the safe handling. Though people might not plan to be in possession of a firearm, it’s not inconceivable someone may come across a firearm at some point.
It’s never too late to get educated on firearm safety; it may save someone’s life one day. Most accidental firearm death victims have no such education or are too young to know any better. Every negligent firearm death is preventable, and people should push legislatures to take that first step toward preventing these deaths.
Ethan Jardines is a freshman geography major. Contact Ethan at jardineg@dukes.jmu.edu. For more editorials regarding the JMU and Harrisonburg communities, follow the opinion desk on Instagram and Twitter @Breeze_Opinion.